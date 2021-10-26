Texas Upstream Employment Rises

Texas upstream employment rose by 2,900 jobs from August to September, the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) highlighted, citing the latest Current Employment Statistics (CES) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The employment rise last month marked the fifth consecutive month of job growth since April, TIPRO outlined. Texas upstream employment in September 2021 stood at 181,100 and represented an increase of 23,600 positions compared to September 2020, TIPRO pointed out, adding that this reflects a rise of 22,000 jobs in the services sector and increase of 1,600 jobs in oil and natural gas extraction.

According to TIPRO’s workforce analysis released Friday, there were 58,407 total job postings for the Texas oil and natural gas industry in September this year, of which 8,703 were unique. These numbers were said to show a posting intensity of 7-to-1, meaning that for every seven postings, there is one unique job posting. This is close to the posting intensity for all other occupations and companies in the region (6-to-1), indicating companies are putting average effort toward hiring for these positions, TIPRO noted.

Among the 14 specific industry sectors TIPRO uses to define the Texas oil and natural gas industry, petroleum refineries ranked the highest in September with 1,654 unique job postings, followed by crude petroleum extraction (1,604) and oil and gas field machinery and equipment manufacturing (1,359). The leading three cities by total unique oil and natural gas job postings were Houston (3,070), Midland (477) and Odessa (473) and the top three companies ranked by unique job postings were Halliburton Company (669), Baker Hughes Company (601) and National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (590), TIPRO revealed.

“Demand for U.S. crude has reached record highs driven by a strong recovery in global demand and continued tightness in supply,” Ed Longanecker, the president of TIPRO, said in an organization statement sent to Rigzone on Friday.

“The lack of a coherent energy strategy for the U.S. will continue to have very real consequences for American families struggling to pay their bills and put food on the table,” Longanecker added. “Instead of suppressing our industry and begging foreign adversaries to raise oil output, domestic producers should be encouraged to responsibly develop our resources here to help stabilize prices,” he went on to say.

In a separate statement sent to Rigzone on Friday, Todd Staples, the president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA), said, “the resilience of the oil and natural gas industry is evident given that upstream jobs are up by 23,600, or 15 percent, in just one year since the low point in September 2020”.

“These jobs are not only among the highest paying jobs in Texas, these workers also play a direct role in our nation's energy security and our pursuit of a cleaner, stronger, better future,” Staples added in the statement.

“We need policies that encourage continued domestic production to meet increased demand here and around the globe. More production means more jobs and more economic opportunities for Texans,” the TXOGA president went on to say.

Every direct oil and natural gas job in Texas generates an additional three jobs elsewhere in the state’s economy, according to an analysis released by TXOGA and the American Petroleum Institute.

TIPRO is a trade association representing the interests of nearly 3,000 independent oil and natural gas producers and royalty owners throughout Texas, according to the organization’s website. TXOGA describes itself as the oldest and largest oil and gas trade association in Texas representing every facet of the industry.

