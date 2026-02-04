Texas Upstream Employment Rises

TIPRO said employment in the Texas upstream sector increased between November and December 2025.

Employment in the Texas upstream sector increased between November and December 2025.

That’s what the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) said in a statement sent to Rigzone on Friday, which cited the latest Current Employment Statistics (CES) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) at the time.

TIPRO highlighted in the statement that oil and natural gas extraction jobs rose by 500, or 0.7 percent, month on month, to 70,200, and support activities employment grew by 1,500, or 1.1 percent month on month, to 133,200. TIPRO reported in the statement that combined upstream employment increased by 2,000 jobs, or 1.0 percent month on month, to 203,400.

“From January to December 2025, employment in the Texas upstream sector showed early gains followed by later fluctuations,” TIPRO said in the statement.

“Oil and Gas Extraction added a net 2,000 jobs (+2.9 percent), reaching a peak of 70,200 in June, July, and December, driven by robust Permian production despite market pressures,” it added.

“Support Activities employment recorded a net loss of 2,100 jobs (-1.6 percent), with a February0May surge (+2,800) partially offset by mid-year declines (-3,400 in June-July) and subsequent volatility, reflecting rig count reductions and service sector adjustments,” it continued.

“Combined, the sectors ended essentially flat, with a net change of -100 jobs (-0.05 percent), reaching 203,400 by December and underscoring the industry’s critical yet volatile role in sustaining Texas’ energy workforce,” TIPRO noted.

In the statement, TIPRO said its workforce data “continues to indicate strong job postings for the Texas oil and natural gas industry in December” but added that analysis “revealed a continued decline in Q4 driven by lower oil prices, industry consolidation, and ongoing efficiency gains, which allow companies to maintain or increase production with reduced hiring activity”.

There were 7,887 unique industry job postings in Texas during the month of December, compared to 8,619 in November, and 2,957 new job postings added during the month, TIPRO highlighted in the statement.

“In comparison, the state of Pennsylvania had 2,839 unique job postings in December, followed by California 2,400, Ohio 2,050, and Illinois 1,985,” it added.

“TIPRO reported a total of 54,284 unique job postings nationwide during the month of December within the oil and natural gas industry, including 20,251 new postings,” it continued.

TIPRO noted in its statement that, among the 19 specific industry sectors it uses to define the Texas oil and natural gas industry, Support Activities for Oil and Gas Operations led in the ranking for unique job listings in December, with 1,780 postings, followed by Gasoline Stations with Convenience Stores, with 1,559 postings, Petroleum Refineries, with 660 postings, and Crude Petroleum Extraction, with 536 postings. The leading four cities by total unique oil and natural gas job postings were Houston, with 1,911, Midland, with 533, Dallas, with 329, and Odessa, with 279, according to TIPRO.

The industry body said the top four companies ranked by unique job postings in December were Love’s, with 670, Energy Transfer, with 281, ExxonMobil, with 280, and Baker Hughes, with 193.

“Of the top ten companies listed by unique job postings in December, four companies were in the services sector, three in the gasoline stations with convenience stores category, two [were] midstream companies, and one [was] fully integrated oil and natural gas company,” TIPRO said.

Top posted industry occupations for December included maintenance and repair workers general, with 299, heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, with 291, and retail salespersons, with 279, according to TIPRO, which said top qualifications for unique job postings in December included a valid driver’s license, a commercial driver’s license, and tanker endorsement.

“TIPRO reports that 38 percent of unique job postings had no education requirement listed, 34 percent required a bachelor’s degree and 29 percent required a high school diploma or GED,” TIPRO noted in its statement.

“There were 1,952 advertised salary observations (25 percent of the 7,887 matching postings) with a median salary of $52,100. The highest percentage of advertised salaries (32 percent) were in the $75,000 to $500,000 range,” it added.

Also in its statement, TIPRO stated that, “even though the industry’s tax impact has declined slightly in more recent months as a result of shifting market conditions and falling oil prices”, tax contributions by the state’s oil and natural gas industry “still are significant and continue to provide funding for important state services and programs that include public education, road and highway construction, first responders and much more”.

“According to recent data from the Texas comptroller’s office, in December, Texas energy producers paid $394 million in state oil production taxes. Notably, Texas producers also in December paid $169 million in additional state natural gas production taxes,” it added.

TIPRO pointed out in its statement that, in the fourth quarter of last year, the U.S. oil and natural gas sector “demonstrated strong operational resilience, achieving record production levels that reinforced America’s position as the world’s leading energy supplier”.

“Domestic operators drove annual crude production to a historic high of 13.6 million barrels per day, led by continued efficiency gains in the Permian Basin despite a declining rig count,” it added.

The statement highlighted that Texas producers “played a pivotal role in 2025, contributing approximately 42-43 percent of U.S. crude oil production at an average of around 5.8 million barrels per day (with monthly peaks reaching 5.9 million barrels per day), underscoring the state’s unmatched leadership amid persistent market headwinds”.

“Natural gas markets showed a meaningful rebound late in the quarter, with Henry Hub prices averaging about $3.52 per million British thermal units for the year, a 56 percent increase from 2024 lows, driven by seasonal heating demand and proactive supply management that helped meet winter needs effectively,” it said.

“Texas natural gas production reached record levels, estimated at nearly 13.6 trillion cubic feet annually, underscoring the state’s critical supply contributions,” TIPRO added.

TIPRO went on to warn that early indicators for the first quarter of this year show continued challenges for domestic producers.

“WTI crude oil hovered around $60 per barrel through much of January amid persistent global surplus conditions but has risen sharply in recent days to around $64-$65 due to heightened geopolitical tensions involving Iran and associated supply disruption concerns,” it noted.

“U.S. oil production remains near 13.6 million barrels per day but is showing early signs of a near-term plateau, with modest declines anticipated as operators maintain disciplined capital allocation in response to lower price realizations and margin compression,” it added.

In the statement, TIPRO President Ed Longanecker said, “Texas producers have once again proven their ability to deliver essential energy reliably even under sustained market pressure”.

“As the cornerstone of U.S. production, Texas continues to lead through innovation, cost discipline and a steadfast focus on operational excellence,” he added.

“The current environment demands careful resource management and realistic expectations. Federal policies that prioritize domestic energy expansion, expedite permitting, and eliminate unnecessary regulatory obstacles will be critical to maintaining investment momentum, protecting jobs and ensuring affordable energy for American families and businesses,” he continued.

In a statement sent to Rigzone on January 29, the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) said Texas upstream oil and gas employment was “steady in 2025, despite market headwinds”.

TXOGA noted in its statement that, according to data released by the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas upstream oil and gas employment “remained essentially flat in 2025, even as producers continued to deliver strong output amid challenging market conditions”.

TXOGA added in the statement that, “since the Covid-era low point in September 2020”, Texas upstream oil and natural gas employment has “increased by more than 44,000 jobs, a 28 percent gain”. The industry body outlined in the statement that this increase “underscor[es]… the industry’s continued role as a high-wage employer in the Texas economy”.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com