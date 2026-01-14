Texas Upstream Employment, Job Postings Drop

Texas upstream employment and job postings declined in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) said.

Texas upstream employment and job postings declined in the fourth quarter of 2025.

That’s what the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) said in a statement sent to Rigzone on Friday, which TIPRO outlined corresponded with the latest Current Employment Statistics (CES) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and provided “additional insight on markets trends”.

TIPRO noted in the statement that, due to the federal government shutdown and suspension of related services last year, the CES report from the BLS was delayed until the government resumed operations. TIPRO highlighted that, on Friday, CES data was released simultaneously for the months of October and November 2025.

“According to … TIPRO, employment in the Texas upstream sector declined between October and November 2025,” TIPRO said in the statement.

The organization noted in the statement that oil and natural gas extraction jobs increased “modestly” by 100 to 69,600, which it pointed out was a 0.1 percent month on month increase, “buoyed by Permian Basin efficiencies”. Support activities employment fell by 3,600 to 131,600, a drop of 2.7 percent month on month, TIPRO outlined in the statement, “amid rig count erosion (down 7.6 percent year on year) and service sector streamlining”.

“Combined upstream employment decreased by 3,500 jobs to 201,200 (-1.7 percent month on month),” TIPRO highlighted.

In its statement, TIPRO noted that, from January to November 2025, employment in the Texas upstream sector “displayed early resilience followed by late-year softening”.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

“Oil and gas extraction added a net 1,400 jobs (+2.1 percent), peaking at 70,200 in June and July before a -400 dip from August to November, driven by robust Permian production but offset by layoffs and lower oil prices,” TIPRO stated.

“Support activities employment saw a net loss of 3,700 jobs (-2.7 percent), with a February-May surge (+2,800) undone by mid-year declines (-3,400 in June-July) and further erosion (-4,500 from August to November), reflecting rig count and services reductions,” it added.

“Combined, the sectors lost 2,300 jobs (-1.1 percent), reaching 201,200 by November, underscoring the industry’s critical yet volatile role in sustaining Texas’ energy workforce,” it continued.

TIPRO went on to state that its workforce data continues to indicate strong job postings for the Texas oil and natural gas industry in November but added that analysis revealed a decline in the fourth quarter driven by lower oil prices, industry consolidation, and ongoing efficiency gains, which it said allow companies to maintain or increase production with reduced hiring activity.

According to TIPRO, there were 8,619 unique job postings during the month of November compared to 9,344 in October, and 3,434 new job postings added during the month, the statement highlighted.

“In comparison, the state of Pennsylvania had 2,840 unique job postings in November, followed by California 2,588, Ohio 2,346, and Illinois 2,200,” TIPRO pointed out.

The organization reported a total of 55,996 unique job postings nationwide during the month of November within the oil and natural gas industry, including 23,784 new postings.

“Among the 19 specific industry sectors TIPRO uses to define the Texas oil and natural gas industry, support activities for oil and gas operations led in the ranking for unique job listings in November with 2,095 postings, followed by gasoline stations with convenience stores (1,569), petroleum refineries (738), and crude petroleum extraction (577),” TIPRO said in the statement.

The leading four cities by total unique oil and natural gas job postings were Houston, with 2,178, Midland, with 570, Dallas, with 333, and Odessa, with 297, TIPRO noted in the statement. The organization said the top four companies ranked by unique job postings in November were Love’s, with 723, Energy Transfer, with 245, John Wood Group, with 236, and ExxonMobil, with 232.

“Of the top ten companies listed by unique job postings in November, six companies were in the services sector, two [were] in the gasoline stations with convenience stores category, one [was a] midstream company and one [was a] fully integrated oil and natural gas company,” TIPRO noted in the statement.

“Top posted industry occupations for November included maintenance and repair workers general (300), heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers (293), and retail salespersons (263),” it added.

“Top qualifications for unique job postings in November included valid driver’s license (1,478), commercial driver’s license (CDL) (210), and transportation worker identification credential (TWIC) card (207),” TIPRO continued.

In the statement, TIPRO reported that 37 percent of unique job postings had no education requirement listed, 36 percent required a bachelor’s degree, and 29 percent required a high school diploma or GED.

“There were 2,241 advertised salary observations (26 percent of the 8,619 matching postings) with a median salary of $53,100,” TIPRO said in the statement, adding that “the highest percentage of advertised salaries (26 percent) were in the $85,000 to $500,000 range”.

TIPRO went on to highlight in the statement that actuals for West Texas Intermediate in late 2025 and early 2026 “reflect a challenging market environment from an industry standpoint”.

“Prices ended 2025 around $57 to $58 per barrel and are currently trading in the $57 to $58 range as of early January 2026, amid persistent global oversupply,” TIPRO said in the statement.

TIPRO President Ed Longanecker noted in the statement that “Texas producers continue to demonstrate remarkable resilience through operational efficiencies and innovation”.

“These advancements, bolstered by supportive policies, enable the industry to effectively address current challenges while capitalizing on escalating demand from manufacturing, AI-driven data centers and international exports,” he added.

“Texas innovators stand prepared to meet this growing need, but a sustained focus on advancing pro-energy policy is indispensable to expedite critical projects, minimize unnecessary delays, safeguard jobs, and reinforce the nation’s energy dominance,” he continued.

In a statement sent to Rigzone on Friday by the Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA), the organization’s president and CEO, Edith Naegele, highlighted that America’s independent producers are experiencing “a challenging price environment”.

The Texas oil and natural gas industry employed 495,501 Texans last year, according to the Texas Oil & Gas Association’s (TXOGA) 2025 Energy and Economic Impact report, which was released last week.

TXOGA stated in that report that “every direct job in the Texas oil and natural gas industry creates approximately two additional jobs”, outlining that “1.4 million total jobs [were] supported across the Texas economy” in 2025.

TIPRO describes itself on its site as one of the country’s largest oil and gas trade associations. It represents nearly 3,000 individuals and companies from the Texas oil and gas industry, according to its site.

On its website, the IPAA states that it has represented independent oil and natural gas producers for more than 90 years. America’s independent producers develop 91 percent of the nation’s oil and natural gas wells, according to the IPAA’s site.

TXOGA describes itself on its website as a statewide trade association representing every facet of the Texas oil and gas industry including small independents and major producers.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com