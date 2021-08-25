Texas Upstream Employment Increases

Texas upstream employment for July increased by 1,500 jobs from June, TIPRO highlighted, citing the latest figures from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Texas upstream employment for July increased by 1,500 jobs from June, the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) highlighted, citing the latest figures from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In a statement sent to Rigzone, TIPRO noted that Texas upstream employment in July represented an increase of 15,800 positions compared to July 2020. The organization outlined that the figure reflects a rise of 17,000 jobs in the services sector and decrease of 1,200 jobs in oil and natural gas extraction.

“We believe the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant will impact the near-term pace of recovery to some degree, including Texas oil and natural gas job growth, but data suggests that vaccinations, natural immunity and public caution will help keep the latest variant at bay and avoid the major economic disruptions we experienced previously,” Ed Longanecker, the president of TIPRO, said in an organization statement.

“We continue to anticipate a strong recovery in world oil demand this year and further growth in 2022. Prominent U.S. producers will maintain a highly disciplined approach to their production goals and we can expect OPEC to do the same in efforts to reach and maintain global supply demand equilibrium,” Longanecker went on to say.

According to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO), confirmed cases of Covid-19 have risen in the United States for the past nine consecutive weeks, with deaths rising for the past four consecutive weeks. On August 23, the U.S. registered 141,113 confirmed cases and 1,281 deaths, the WHO’s latest data shows.

Global confirmed Covid cases and deaths have also risen for the past nine and three consecutive weeks, respectively, according to the most recent WHO figures. On August 23, the world reported 604,495 confirmed cases and 9,598 deaths, WHO’s website shows.

