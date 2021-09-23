Texas Upstream Employment Grows

Texas upstream employment increased by 2,800 jobs in August compared to revised June numbers, the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) highlighted, citing the latest Current Employment Statistics (CES) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

In a statement sent to Rigzone recently, TIPRO noted that Texas upstream employment in August 2021 represented an increase of 19,700 positions compared to August 2020. TIPRO outlined that this number reflected a rise of 18,500 jobs in the services sector and increase of 1,200 jobs in oil and natural gas extraction.

The organization also reported strong job posting data for upstream, midstream and downstream sectors for the month of August in line with rising employment, which it said reflects a continued demand for talent in the Texas oil and natural gas industry. According to TIPRO’s workforce analysis, there were 57,185 total job postings for the Texas oil and natural gas industry in August this year, of which 8,558 were unique.

Among the 14 specific industry sectors TIPRO uses to define the Texas oil and natural gas industry, Crude Petroleum Extraction ranked the highest in August with 1,664 unique job postings, followed by Petroleum Refineries (1,608) and Oil and Gas Field Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing (1,270), TIPRO revealed. The leading three cities by total unique oil and natural gas job postings were said to be Houston (2,815), Midland (532) and Odessa (447). The top three companies ranked by unique job postings in August were Halliburton Company (618), Delek US Holdings, Inc. (563) and National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (533), TIPRO said.

“Oil and natural gas demand is poised to surge over the next 6-12 months, despite a temporary slowdown due to the Delta variant,” Ed Longanecker, the president of TIPRO said in an organization statement. “Bullish fundamentals set up oil prices and the industry for strong returns over the next few years, which will have a positive impact on industry employment and economic growth for our state and country,” he added in the statement.

In a separate statement sent to Rigzone on Tuesday, the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) highlighted that data from the Texas Workforce Commission suggested that Texas upstream oil and natural gas employment expanded by 2,800 jobs in August. Compared to the same month in 2020, August 2021 upstream jobs are up by 19,700 or 12.4 percent, TXOGA noted.

“Oil and natural gas jobs pay among the highest wages in Texas so job growth in this sector not only bolsters our economy and energy security, but also has a tremendous, positive impact for thousands of Texas families,” Todd Staples, the president of TXOGA, said in an organization statement.

“Every direct oil and natural gas job in Texas generates an additional three jobs elsewhere in the state's economy, according to an analysis released by TXOGA and the American Petroleum Institute that shows how the oil and natural gas industry drives post-pandemic economic recovery and strengthens all industries,” Staples added in the statement.

TIPRO, which was founded in 1946, represents nearly 3,000 individuals and companies from the Texas oil and gas industry, according to its website. The organization is said to be one of the country’s largest oil and gas trade associations and the strongest advocacy group representing both independents and royalty owners in Texas.

TXOGA is a statewide trade association representing every facet of the Texas oil and gas industry including small independents and major producers. Collectively, the membership of TXOGA produces in excess of 80 percent of Texas’ crude oil and natural gas, operates over 80 percent of the state’s refining capacity and is responsible for the vast majority of the state’s pipelines, according to TXOGA’s website.

