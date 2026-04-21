Texas Upstream Employment Continues Dropping

Texas upstream employment has continued its downward trend, industry body the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) noted in a statement sent to Rigzone recently.

The statement, which cited the latest Current Employment Statistics (CES) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), outlined that, according to TIPRO, employment in the Texas upstream sector declined by 900 jobs between January and February 2026. TIPRO pointed out that this reflected a loss of 300 jobs in oil and natural gas extraction and 600 jobs in support activities, “subject to revisions”.

TIPRO stated that, despite the downward trajectory for upstream employment in early 2026, the organization’s workforce data continues to indicate strong job postings for the Texas oil and natural gas industry in February, following a decline in the fourth quarter of 2025.

According to TIPRO, there were 8,554 unique industry job postings in Texas during the month of February, and 3,706 new job postings added during the month. In comparison, the state of California had 2,529 unique job postings in February, followed by Pennsylvania, with 2,452 postings, and Ohio, with 2,176 postings, the statement pointed out. TIPRO reported a total of 54,091 unique job postings nationwide during the month of February within the oil and natural gas industry, including 22,778 new postings.

Among the 19 specific industry sectors TIPRO uses to define the Texas oil and natural gas industry, Support Activities for Oil and Gas Operations led in the ranking for unique job listings in February with 2,100 postings, TIPRO revealed. This was followed by Gasoline Stations with Convenience Stores, with 1,171 postings, and Petroleum Refineries, with 761 postings, according to the statement.

The leading three cities by total unique oil and natural gas job postings were Houston, with 2,207, Midland, with 583, and Odessa, with 355, TIPRO revealed. The top three companies ranked by unique job postings in February were Energy Transfer, with 392, ExxonMobil, with 338, and Love’s, with 310, the statement highlighted.

Of the top ten companies listed by unique job postings in February, five companies were in the services sector, two were midstream companies, one was in the gasoline stations with convenience stores category, one was in the downstream sector, and one was a fully integrated oil and natural gas company, the statement pointed out.

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Top posted industry occupations for February included heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, with 282 postings, retail salespersons, with 275 postings, and maintenance and repair workers general, with 229 postings, the statement outlined. Top qualifications for unique job postings in February included a valid driver’s license, with 1,770 postings, a commercial driver’s license, with 243 postings, and a transportation worker identification credential card, with 164 postings, the statement revealed.

TIPRO reported that 37 percent of unique job postings required a bachelor’s degree, 32 percent required a high school diploma or GED, and 31 percent had no education requirement listed. There were 2,058 advertised salary observations with a median salary of $50,000, according to TIPRO’s statement, which noted that the highest percentage of advertised salaries were in the $75,000 to $500,000 range.

In the statement, TIPRO also noted that tax contributions by the state’s oil and natural gas industry have “remained significant so far this year”. Citing data from the Texas comptroller’s office, the statement highlighted that the industry contributed more than $1 billion in revenue from oil production taxes between January and March 2026.

Texas energy producers have also paid $550 million in natural gas production taxes to state coffers this year, the statement said, adding that funding generated by state oil and natural gas production taxes is used to support public schools, universities, roads, infrastructure, and other essential public services.

In the statement, TIPRO also highlighted the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released in April, noting that this STEO “shows U.S. crude oil production will top 13.51 million barrels per day this year, while U.S. natural gas production is expected to average 120.67 billion cubic feet per day in 2026”.

“Texas remains the primary engine behind these strong production figures, ensuring steady and reliable energy supplies for the country and helping strengthen our nation's energy security despite heightened geopolitical tensions,” TIPRO said in the statement.

TIPRO President Ed Longanecker noted in the statement, “at a time when global energy markets are experiencing significant volatility due to the ongoing conflict with Iran and risks in the Strait of Hormuz, our state’s leadership on energy production is more vital than ever”.

“Sustained output, disciplined workforce management and substantial tax contributions underscore Texas’ critical role from an economic standpoint, in stabilizing global supply and strengthening U.S. energy security,” he added.

“Federal policy must capitalize on the strong momentum now underway in Congress for permitting reform and advancing other pro-energy initiatives to support domestic producers and the buildout of critical energy infrastructure,” he continued.

In a statement sent to Rigzone on April 3, TIPRO highlighted that Texas upstream employment declined at the start of the year.

In this statement, which cited the latest CES report from the BLS at the time, TIPRO noted that, according to the Austin-based industry body, employment in the Texas upstream sector decreased between December 2025 and January 2026. Oil and natural gas extraction jobs declined by 600 to 64,300 and support activities employment remained flat with 128,600 employed, that statement pointed out.

However, TIPRO said in this statement that its workforce data “continues to indicate strong job postings for the Texas oil and natural gas industry in January” following a decline in the fourth quarter of 2025. There were 8,644 unique industry job postings in Texas during the month of January, a 10 percent increase from December, and 3,846 new job postings added during the month, TIPRO outlined. In comparison, the state of California had 2,573 unique job postings in January, followed by Pennsylvania, which had 2,551, Ohio, which had 2,321, and Illinois, which had 2,027, TIPRO highlighted.

TIPRO, which was founded in 1946, represents nearly 3,000 individuals and companies from the Texas oil and gas industry, the organization’s website highlights. TIPRO describes itself on its site as one of the country’s largest oil and gas trade associations and “the strongest advocacy group representing both independents and royalty owners in Texas”.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com