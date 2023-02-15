Texas Top 10 Oil Producing Counties

Earlier this month, the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) revealed the top ten crude oil producing counties in Texas for November 2022, ranked by preliminary production.

According to the ranking, Midland was top with 15.238 million barrels, Martin was second with 14.277 million barrels, Howard was third with 10.198 million barrels, Karnes was fourth with 6.190 million barrels, and Upton was fifth with 6.028 million barrels.

Glasscock came in sixth with 3.862 million barrels, Loving came in seventh with 3.713 million barrels, Reeves came in eighth with 3.484 million barrels, Reagan placed ninth with 2.984 million barrels, and Andrews rounded out the top ten with 2.859 million barrels, the ranking showed.

The preliminary reported total volume of crude oil in Texas for November was 104.364 million barrels, or 3.478 million barrels per day, according to the RRC’s latest figures. The RRC highlighted that preliminary figures are based on production volumes reported by operators and noted that they will be updated as late and corrected production reports are received.

Back in January, the RRC revealed the top ten crude oil producing counties in Texas for October 2022, ranked by preliminary production.

In that ranking, Midland was top with 17.324 million barrels, Martin was second with 13.648 million barrels, Upton was third with 7.512 million barrels, Howard was fourth with 7.116 million barrels, and Karnes was fifth with 7.008 million barrels.

The previous ranking showed that Loving came in sixth with 5.971 million barrels, Reeves came in seventh with 4.876 million barrels, Glasscock came in eighth with 3.885 million barrels, Andrews placed ninth with 3.787 million barrels, and Reagan was tenth with 3.656 million barrels. The preliminary reported total volume of crude oil in Texas for October was 110.720 million barrels, or 3.571 million barrels per day, according to the RRC.

In its latest figures, the RRC highlighted that the preliminary reported total volume of crude oil in Texas for November 2021 was 109.836 million barrels and that the updated reported total volume was 126.443 million barrels.

Back in February 2022, the RRC released the top ten crude oil producing counties in Texas for November 2021, ranked by preliminary production. This ranking had Midland top with 16.535 million barrels, Martin second with 12.978 million barrels, Howard third with 7.562 million barrels, Karnes fourth with 7.288 million barrels, Upton fifth with 6.328 million barrels, Reeves sixth with 5.617 million barrels, Loving seventh with 4.660 million barrels, Andrews eighth with 3.854 million barrels, Reagan ninth with 3.616 million barrels, and Ward tenth with 3.112 million barrels.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com