Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
Houston-based pipe manufacturing company Texas Steel Conversion has notified its employees about pending layoffs, according to a notice sent to the Texas Workforce Commission on May 29th. All of the company’s 491 employees, across all job functions, are potentially at risk of losing their positions, according to TSC.
All the layoffs are expected to be permanent. The affected locations include:
- 3101 Holmes Rd, Houston, TX 77051
- 7401 C.E. King Parkway, Houston, TX 77044
- 10881 Almeda Rd. Houston, TX 77045
- 1700 Independence Ave. Bryan, TX 77083
- 110 Cypress Station Dr. #160, Cypress Station, TX 77090
- 7203 Miller Rd. #2, Houston, TX 77049
The company said it will attempt to continue operations of its manufacturing and processing facilities by obtaining additional contracts and fostering new business.
“If these efforts are successful, some employees will be retained while others may be recalled to work,” the company said. “However, because the success of such efforts is entirely unknown at this time, the status of TSC employees who may be laid off must be deemed permanent.”
The layoffs are expected to begin around June 15 and may occur in stages, depending on the company’s workload and success in getting new orders.
Founded in 1975, Texas Steel Conversion processes oil country tubular goods and manufactures drill pipe via its five plants throughout Southeast Texas.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
