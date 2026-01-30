Texas RRC Reveals Latest Oil, Gas Production Figures

The Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) revealed its latest preliminary crude oil and natural gas production figures, which were for October last year, in a statement posted on its website recently.

The preliminary reported total volume of crude oil in Texas in October 2025 was 125,078,417 barrels, according to the statement, which showed that the preliminary reported total volume of natural gas in the state during the same month was 957.0 billion cubic feet.

The RRC noted in the statement that crude oil and natural gas production for October 2025 came from 157,228 oil wells and 84,019 gas wells.

In its statement, the RRC highlighted that crude oil production reported by the RRC is limited to oil produced from oil leases and does not include condensate, which the organization said is reported separately by the RRC. The RRC also pointed out in the statement that preliminary figures are based on production volumes reported by operators and said they will be updated as late and corrected production reports are received.

The RRC’s statement showed that the updated reported total volume of crude oil in Texas in October 2024 was 149,680,107 barrels. The preliminary reported total volume was 122,145,230 barrels, the statement highlighted. It showed that the updated reported total volume of natural gas in the state came in at 1.12 trillion cubic feet in October 2024. The preliminary reported total volume was 898.8 billion cubic feet, the statement outlined.

According to the RRC’s statement, the county in Texas with the highest preliminary crude oil production figure in October 2025 was Martin, with 19,906,130 barrels.

Midland ranked second, with 18,076,141 barrels, Loving was third, with 8,545,374 barrels, Upton was fourth, with 8,436,384 barrels, Reeves was fifth, with 6,374,887 barrels, Karnes was sixth, with 5,797,349 barrels, Reagan was seventh, with 5,603,608 barrels, Howard was eighth, with 5,336,091 barrels, Andrews was ninth, with 5,006,834 barrels, and Glasscock was tenth, with 3,720,573 barrels, the RRC statement showed.

The county in Texas with the highest preliminary total gas production figure in October 2025 was Webb, with 93.2 billion cubic feet, the statement revealed.

Reeves ranked second, with 82.2 billion cubic feet, Midland was third, with 78.3 billion cubic feet, Martin was fourth, with 61.1 billion cubic feet, Loving was fifth, with 53.3 billion cubic feet, Culberson was sixth, with 37.7 billion cubic feet, Upton was seventh, with 36.1 billion cubic feet, Reagan was eighth, with 35.6 billion cubic feet, Howard was ninth, with 29.4 billion cubic feet, and Panola was tenth, with 28.1 billion cubic feet, the statement highlighted.

The RRC outlined in the statement that its total gas ranking comprises gas well gas and casinghead figures.

The RRC’s statement also highlighted that the county in Texas with the highest preliminary total condensate production figure in October 2025 was Reeves, with 6,235,639 barrels.

Loving ranked second, with 4,350,584 barrels, Culberson was third, with 2,928,522 barrels, De Witt was fourth, with 1,765,284 barrels, Webb was fifth, with 1,444,141 barrels, Dimmit was sixth, with 737,520 barrels, Karnes was seventh, with 668,548 barrels, Live Oak was eighth, with 624,313 barrels, Ward was ninth, with 611,277 barrels, and McMullen was tenth, with 464,029 barrels, the statement showed.

In a statement published on its site in December 2025, the RRC revealed that it had issued a total of 412 original drilling permits in November 2025.

“The total includes 369 to drill new oil or gas wells, seven to re-enter plugged wellbores, three field transfers, 32 for re-completion, and 1 reclass,” the RRC noted in that statement.

“The breakdown of well types for total original drilling permits in November 2025 is: 56 oil, 32 gas, 280 oil and gas, 32 injection, 1 service, and 1 other permit,” it added.

“In November 2025, Commission staff processed 798 oil, 295 gas, and 151 injection completions,” it continued.

The Texas RRC notes on its site that it is the state agency with primary regulatory jurisdiction over the oil and natural gas industry, pipeline transporters, natural gas and hazardous liquid pipeline industry, natural gas utilities, the LP-gas industry, critical natural gas infrastructure, and coal and uranium surface mining operations.

The commission exists under provisions of the Texas Constitution and exercises its statutory responsibilities under state and federal laws for regulation and enforcement of the state’s energy industries, the site adds, noting that the commission also has regulatory and enforcement responsibilities under federal law including the Surface Coal Mining Control and Reclamation Act, Safe Drinking Water Act, Pipeline Safety Acts, Resource Conservation Recovery Act, and Clean Water Act.

