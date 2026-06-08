Texas RRC Reveals Latest Oil, Gas Output Figures

The Railroad Commission of Texas revealed its latest preliminary crude oil and natural gas production figures, which were for March this year.

The Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) revealed its latest preliminary crude oil and natural gas production figures, which were for March this year, in a statement posted on its website recently.

The preliminary reported total volume of crude oil in Texas in March 2026 was 132.08 million barrels, according to the statement, which showed that the preliminary reported total volume of natural gas in the state during the same month was 1.08 trillion cubic feet.

The RRC noted in the statement that crude oil and natural gas production for March came from 156,038 oil wells and 84,395 gas wells.

In its statement, the RRC highlighted that crude oil production reported by the RRC is limited to oil produced from oil leases and does not include condensate, which the organization said is reported separately by the RRC. The RRC also pointed out in the statement that preliminary figures are based on production volumes reported by operators and said they will be updated as late and corrected production reports are received.

The RRC’s statement showed that the updated reported total volume of crude oil in Texas in March 2025 was 146.20 million barrels. The preliminary reported total volume was 121.36 million barrels, the statement highlighted. It showed that the updated reported total volume of natural gas in the state came in at 1.12 trillion cubic feet in March 2025. The preliminary reported total volume was 918 billion cubic feet, the statement outlined.

According to the RRC’s statement, the county in Texas with the highest preliminary crude oil production figure in March was Martin, with 20.9 million barrels.

Midland ranked second, with 19.1 million barrels, Upton was third, with 9.6 million barrels, Loving was fourth, with 8.5 million barrels, Reagan was fifth, with 6.5 million barrels, Howard was sixth, with 6.1 million barrels, Reeves was seventh, with 5.8 million barrels, Karnes was eighth, with 4.9 million barrels, Andrews was ninth, with 4.8 million barrels, and Glasscock was tenth, with 4.7 million barrels, the RRC statement showed.

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The county in Texas with the highest preliminary total gas production figure in March was Webb, with 88.8 billion cubic feet, the statement revealed.

Reeves ranked second, with 85.2 billion cubic feet, Midland was third, with 82.0 billion cubic feet, Martin was fourth, with 67.9 billion cubic feet, Panola was fifth, with 59.0 billion cubic feet, Loving was sixth, with 54.6 billion cubic feet, Culberson was seventh, with 47.8 billion cubic feet, Reagan was eighth, with 45.6 billion cubic feet, Harrison was ninth, with 41.4 billion cubic feet, and Upton was tenth, with 40.6 billion cubic feet, the statement highlighted.

The RRC outlined in the statement that its total gas ranking comprises gas well gas and casinghead figures.

The RRC’s statement also highlighted that the county in Texas with the highest preliminary total condensate production figure in March was Reeves, with 6.8 million barrels.

Loving ranked second, with 4.4 million barrels, Culberson was third, with 3.5 million barrels, De Witt was fourth, with 2.5 million barrels, Webb was fifth, with 1.6 million barrels, La Salle was sixth, with 1.0 million barrels, Dimmit was seventh, with 861,583, barrels, Karnes was eighth, with 853,816 barrels, Ward was ninth, with 851,163 barrels, and Live Oak was tenth, with 640,843 barrels, the statement showed.

In a statement published on its site last month, the RRC revealed that it had issued a total of 752 original drilling permits in April 2026.

“The total includes 661 to drill new oil or gas wells, six to re-enter plugged wellbores, six field transfer, 78 for re-completion, and one reclass,” the statement noted.

“The breakdown of well types for total original drilling permits in April 2026 is: 140 oil, 59 gas, 506 oil and gas, 31 injection, one service, and 15 other permits,” it added.

That statement revealed that, in April, RRC staff processed 876 oil, 325 gas, and 83 injection completions.

In a statement published on its site on June 3, the RRC revealed that it had issued a total of 753 original drilling permits in May.

“The total includes 655 to drill new oil or gas wells, 11 to re-enter plugged wellbores, two field transfer, 84 for re-completion, and one reclass,” that statement noted.

“The breakdown of well types for total original drilling permits in May 2026 is: 151 oil, 73 gas, 475 oil and gas, 43 injection, and 11 other permits,” it added.

In this statement, the RRC highlighted that, in May, RRC staff processed 914 oil, 313 gas, and 146 injection completions.

The Texas RRC notes on its site that it is the state agency with primary regulatory jurisdiction over the oil and natural gas industry, pipeline transporters, natural gas and hazardous liquid pipeline industry, natural gas utilities, the LP-gas industry, critical natural gas infrastructure, and coal and uranium surface mining operations.

The commission exists under provisions of the Texas Constitution and exercises its statutory responsibilities under state and federal laws for regulation and enforcement of the state’s energy industries, the site adds, noting that the commission also has regulatory and enforcement responsibilities under federal law including the Surface Coal Mining Control and Reclamation Act, Safe Drinking Water Act, Pipeline Safety Acts, Resource Conservation Recovery Act, and Clean Water Act.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com