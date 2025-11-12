Texas RRC Reveals Latest Oil and Gas Output Stats

The Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) revealed its latest preliminary crude oil and natural gas production figures in a statement posted on its website earlier this month.

The preliminary reported total volume of crude oil in Texas in August was 128,748,039 barrels, according to the statement, which showed that the preliminary reported total volume of natural gas in the state during the same month was 1.01 trillion cubic feet.

The RRC noted in the statement that crude oil and natural gas production for August came from 157,458 oil wells and 84,131 gas wells.

In its statement, the RRC highlighted that crude oil production reported by the RRC is limited to oil produced from oil leases and does not include condensate, which the organization said is reported separately by the RRC. The RRC also pointed out in the statement that preliminary figures are based on production volumes reported by operators and said they will be updated as late and corrected production reports are received.

The RRC’s statement showed that the updated reported total volume of crude oil in Texas in August 2024 was 148,390,542 barrels. The preliminary reported total volume was 123,916,622 barrels, the statement highlighted. It showed that the updated reported total volume of natural gas in the state came in at 1.10 trillion cubic feet in August last year. The preliminary reported total volume was 981.1 billion cubic feet, the statement outlined.

According to the RRC’s statement, the county in Texas with the highest preliminary crude oil production figure in August 2025 was Martin, with 19,266,841 barrels.

Midland ranked second, with 18,206,629 barrels, Upton was third, with 8,291,536 barrels, Loving was fourth, with 7,956,038 barrels, Karnes was fifth, with 6,778,154 barrels, Howard was sixth, with 6,065,122 barrels, Reeves was seventh, with 5,876,621 barrels, Andrews was eighth, with 5,669,782 barrels, and Reagan was ninth, with 5,633,546 barrels, and Glasscock was tenth, with 3,788,476 barrels, the RRC statement showed.

The county in Texas with the highest preliminary total gas production figure in August was Reeves, with 97.0 billion cubic feet, the statement revealed.

Webb ranked second, with 91.2 billion cubic feet, Midland was third, with 79.9 billion cubic feet, Martin was fourth, with 58.7 billion cubic feet, Loving was fifth, with 53.6 billion cubic feet, Culberson was sixth, with 42.1 billion cubic feet, Reagan was seventh, with 39.8 billion cubic feet, Upton was eighth, with 37.5 billion cubic feet, Panola was ninth, with 34.7 billion cubic feet, and Harrison was tenth, with 27.7 billion cubic feet, the statement highlighted.

The RRC outlined in the statement that its total gas ranking comprises gas well gas and casinghead figures.

The RRC’s statement also highlighted that the county in Texas with the highest preliminary total condensate production figure in August was Reeves, with 7,185,667 barrels.

Loving ranked second, with 4,690,846 barrels, Culberson was third, with 3,302,564 barrels, De Witt was fourth, with 1,749,454 barrels, Webb was fifth, with 1,190,538 barrels, Karnes was sixth, with 949,345 barrels, Live Oak was seventh, with 856,160 barrels, Dimmit was eighth, with 695,577 barrels, Ward was ninth, with 650,539 barrels, and McMullen was tenth, with 592,897 barrels, the statement showed.

In another statement posted on its site in November, the RRC announced that it had issued a total of 756 original drilling permits in October 2025.

“The total includes 654 to drill new oil or gas wells, six to re-enter plugged wellbores, 22 field transfers and 74 for re-completion,” the RRC said in this statement.

“The breakdown of well types for total original drilling permits in October 2025 is: 112 oil, 50 gas, 567 oil and gas, 19 injection, four service and four other permits,” it added.

“In October 2025, Commission staff processed 1,366 oil, 370 gas, and 247 injection completions,” the RRC continued.

The Texas RRC notes on its site that it is the state agency with primary regulatory jurisdiction over the oil and natural gas industry, pipeline transporters, natural gas and hazardous liquid pipeline industry, natural gas utilities, the LP-gas industry, critical natural gas infrastructure, and coal and uranium surface mining operations.

The commission exists under provisions of the Texas Constitution and exercises its statutory responsibilities under state and federal laws for regulation and enforcement of the state’s energy industries, the site adds, noting that the commission also has regulatory and enforcement responsibilities under federal law including the Surface Coal Mining Control and Reclamation Act, Safe Drinking Water Act, Pipeline Safety Acts, Resource Conservation Recovery Act, and Clean Water Act.

