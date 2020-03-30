Texas Rig Count Down 29 Week on Week
The U.S. rig count is down 44 rigs from the previous week to 728, with oil rigs down 40 to 624, gas rigs down four at 102, and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at two, according to the latest numbers from Baker Hughes.
Year on year, the U.S. rig count is down 278 rigs from last year's 1,006, with oil rigs down 192, gas rigs down 88, and miscellaneous rigs up two to two.
The U.S. Offshore Rig Count is down one to 18 and down five year-over-year, according to Baker Hughes.
Meanwhile, in Canada the rig count dropped 44 rigs from the previous week to 54, with oil rigs down 34 to 18 and gas rigs down 10 to 36. The region is down 34 rigs from last year's 88, with oil rigs down 17 and gas rigs down 17.
The following states dropped rigs last week:
Alaska -1
Colorado -2
Louisiana -3
New Mexico -3
North Dakota -2
Oklahoma -4
Texas -29
Wyoming -1
Utah added one rig during the period.
The rig counts for all the major basins remained flat except for the following changes:
Cana Woodford -5
DJ-Niobrara -1
Eagle Ford -4
Haynesville -3
Mississippian -1
Permian -23
Williston -2
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
