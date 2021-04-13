Texas Regulator Issues Nearly 800 Drilling Permits

The Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) reported late last week that it issued a total of 798 original drilling permits in March 2021, which amounts to 54 more permits than its March 2020 total.

“The March 2021 total includes 682 permits to drill new oil or gas wells, 13 to re-enter plugged well bores, and 99 for re-completions of existing well bores,” RRC noted in a written statement. “The breakdown of well types for original drilling permits in March 2021 is 187 oil, 50 gas, 537 oil or gas, 13 injection, and 11 other permits.”

Based on information provided by RRC, the agency’s Midland District – which covers much of the Permian Basin – accounted for 56% (379) of the 682 permits in March to drill new oil or gas wells, 78% (428) of the 552 new oil completions for the period, and 49% (65) of the month’s 134 new gas completions.

RRC pointed out that its staff processed 601 oil, 162 gas, and 110 injection completions for new drills, re-entries, and re-completions in March 2021. In contrast, it noted that injection completion totals for March 2020 were 1,054 oil, 313 gas, and 240 injection.

Year-to-date for 2021, RRC revealed that it has processed 41% fewer well completions for new drills, re-entries, and re-completions – from 3,857 at this time in 2020 to 2,279 so far this year.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com. Detailed Texas drilling permit and well completion data for March 2021 are available on the RRC website.