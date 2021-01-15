Texas Pipeline Group Elects New Chairman

The Texas Pipeline Association (TPA) has elected Shay Bluntzer its chairman, the intrastate pipeline-focused trade association reported this week.

Bluntzer is the executive director of public affairs for NuStar Energy, L.P., a San Antonio-based independent liquids terminal and pipeline operator.

“Shay’s 15 years of robust energy industry and government affairs experience at the international, national, state and local levels will be invaluable to the Texas Pipeline Association and its member companies, especially during the 87th legislative session,” commented TPA President Thure Cannon. “I look forward to working closely with Shay, as our industry begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and faces the many regulatory and legislative challenges that lie ahead as we continue to build Texas’ essential infrastructure to deliver the hydrocarbons that Americans rely on every day.”

TPA noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone that Bluntzer has been instrumental in building NuStar’s profile at the highest levels of government and also sits on the board of the political action committee NuStarPAC. Also, the organization stated that Bluntzer serves on the board of the Energy Infrastructure Council and is active in government relations for various energy-related national, state and local trade associations.

“Through collaboration with all stakeholders, including industry coalitions, legislators and regulators, I look forward to working with TPA member companies to drive the industry forward in the year ahead,” remarked Bluntzer, who holds a degree in public administration from Texas State University.

