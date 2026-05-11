Texas Oil Regulator Praises Record Port Activity, Rising Output

'The conflict in Iran is a clear reminder of the world's reliance on Texas oil and gas', RRC Commissioner Wayne Christian said.

Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) Commissioner Wayne Christian praised “record port activity” and “rising oil production” in the state, a release posted on the RRC’s website recently highlighted.

The release noted that, last month, the Port of Corpus Christi reported its strongest first quarter on record and that Diamondback Energy announced last week that it is boosting exports and expanding drilling activity in response to Iran related supply disruptions.

Both of these “reflect shifting market conditions and the ongoing strength of Texas oil production”, Texas oil and gas regulator the RRC outlined in the release.

“The conflict in Iran is a clear reminder of the world’s reliance on Texas oil and gas,” Christian said in the release.

“When America and our allies need stability, Texas energy is answering the call. What we are seeing right now is no accident. It is the result of sustained investment in our drilling capacity and world-class export infrastructure,” he added.

“Simply put, Texas leads the free world in energy production because we have built the foundation to do so,” he continued.

“As prices rise at the pump here at home and abroad, the path forward is clear: further unleash Texas energy,” he went on to state.

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In a statement posted on its site on April 15, the Port of Corpus Christi said its customers moved 54.5 million tons of commodities through the Corpus Christi Ship Channel in the first quarter of 2026, “marking the strongest first‑quarter performance in the Port’s history, surpassing the prior high-water mark of 54.0 million tons in Q4 2024”.

The first quarter 2026 results exceeded Q1 2025 by 3.2 million tons, or 6.1 percent, the statement highlighted.

In a letter to Diamondback stockholders issued on May 4, the company’s CEO and Director Kaes Van’t Hof said, “over the last year, we have spent more time than ever discussing the macroeconomic environment with our stakeholders - a trend we do not expect to change any time soon”.

“Since our last stockholder letter just 70 days ago, the oil market has completely flipped from a projected supply-demand surplus to a historic global deficit,” he added.

The Diamondback CEO outlined in the letter that front month oil prices had increased by over 50 percent and that the two-year oil strip had moved by over 20 percent.

“We believe there is a legitimate supply-demand imbalance and that the associated price signal is the catalyst to begin to grow production,” he said.

“Because of our positioning, our preparation and this price signal, we are bringing incremental barrels to the market immediately,” he added.

“We have made the decision to begin to work down our drilled but uncompleted well balance to maintain our current production level of over 520,000 barrels of oil per day - up three percent from our original 2026 guidance,” he continued.

“Diamondback is capturing the production response now and will subsequently backfill activity to maintain our future operational flexibility,” he went on to state.

To execute this plan, the Diamondback CEO said the company expects to run five completion crews consistently for the remainder of the year and to add two or three rigs “to preserve a healthy backlog of projects to maintain operational flexibility”.

Latest Production Figures

In a statement posted on its website on May 4, the RRC revealed its latest preliminary crude oil and natural gas production figures.

The preliminary reported total volume of crude oil in Texas in February was 117,594,204 barrels, according to the statement, which showed that the preliminary reported total volume of natural gas in the state during the same month was 965 billion cubic feet.

The RRC noted in the statement that crude oil and natural gas production for February came from 154,393 oil wells and 83,679 gas wells.

In its statement, the RRC highlighted that crude oil production reported by the RRC is limited to oil produced from oil leases and does not include condensate, which the organization said is reported separately by the RRC. The RRC also pointed out in the statement that preliminary figures are based on production volumes reported by operators and said they will be updated as late and corrected production reports are received.

The RRC’s statement showed that the updated reported total volume of crude oil in Texas in February 2025 was 130,465,949 barrels. The preliminary reported total volume was 113,763,372 barrels, the statement highlighted. It showed that the updated reported total volume of natural gas in the state came in at 1.01 trillion cubic feet in February last year. The preliminary reported total volume was 901 billion cubic feet, the statement outlined.

According to the RRC’s statement, the county in Texas with the highest preliminary crude oil production figure in February 2026 was Martin, with 19.4 million barrels.

Midland ranked second, with 16.4 million barrels, Upton was third, with 8.4 million barrels, Loving was fourth, with 7.6 million barrels, Reagan was fifth, with 5.7 million barrels, Howard was sixth, with 5.2 million barrels, Reeves was seventh, with 5.0 million barrels, Karnes was eighth, with 4.4 million barrels, Andrews was ninth, with 4.3 million barrels, and Glasscock was tenth, with 3.8 million barrels, the RRC statement showed

The county in Texas with the highest preliminary total gas production figure in February 2026 was Webb, with 85 billion cubic feet, the statement revealed.

Reeves ranked second, with 80 billion cubic feet, Midland was third, with 68 billion cubic feet, Martin was fourth, with 59 billion cubic feet, Panola was fifth, with 53 billion cubic feet, Loving was sixth, with 51 billion cubic feet, Culberson was seventh, with 44 billion cubic feet, Reagan was eighth, with 36 billion cubic feet, Harrison was ninth, with 35 billion cubic feet, and Upton was tenth, with 33 billion cubic feet, the statement highlighted.

The RRC outlined in the statement that its total gas ranking comprises gas well gas and casinghead figures.

The Texas RRC notes on its site that it is the state agency with primary regulatory jurisdiction over the oil and natural gas industry, pipeline transporters, natural gas and hazardous liquid pipeline industry, natural gas utilities, the LP-gas industry, critical natural gas infrastructure, and coal and uranium surface mining operations.

The commission exists under provisions of the Texas Constitution and exercises its statutory responsibilities under state and federal laws for regulation and enforcement of the state’s energy industries, the site adds, noting that the commission also has regulatory and enforcement responsibilities under federal law including the Surface Coal Mining Control and Reclamation Act, Safe Drinking Water Act, Pipeline Safety Acts, Resource Conservation Recovery Act, and Clean Water Act.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com