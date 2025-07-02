Texas Oil Regulator Launches DOGE Task Force

'The goal is to work alongside agency staff to identify what is working, what needs improving, and where small changes could lead to big wins for both the public and the regulated community', the RRC said.

Texas Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian announced the launch of the “Delivering Oil and Gas Efficiently (DOGE) Task Force” in a statement posted on the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) website recently.

DOGE is described in the statement as “a new internal initiative focused on improving processes, enhancing communication, and strengthening the Railroad Commission of Texas as a responsive, pro-business agency”. The statement noted that the DOGE initiative “is not about cutting personnel - it’s about cutting delays, confusion, and outdated systems”.

“The goal is to work alongside agency staff to identify what is working, what needs improving, and where small changes could lead to big wins for both the public and the regulated community,” the RRC statement said.

The statement noted that the task force will conduct a top to bottom review of permitting, compliance, communication, and internal processes, with input from both internal teams and industry and public stakeholders. This includes “organizing in-person and virtual town halls”, “standing up a dedicated casework team”, “auditing outdated or duplicative rules”, and “exploring common sense reforms to hearing procedures”, the statement outlined.

“As a lifelong conservative, I believe government works best when it’s limited, efficient, and accountable,” Christian said in the statement.

“The DOGE Task Force is about making sure our agency runs smarter - not bigger - and that we continue to serve the people of Texas with excellence,” he added.

“Texans deserve an agency that reflects the state’s can-do spirit … That means being open to change, listening to the people we serve, and making sure we’re spending time and resources on what really matters,” he continued.

“This is about working better together, breaking down silos, and making sure our systems serve the mission, not the other way around,” Christian went on to state.

In a separate statement posted on its site last week, the RRC said the Texas Legislature “took major action this legislative session with historic funding for the Railroad Commission of Texas, appropriating more than $593 million for the agency over the next two fiscal years”.

The RRC noted that this appropriation includes $100 million for oil and gas well plugging “to be used by the RRC’s renowned State Managed Plugging Program (SMP) to address critical plugging projects”. The organization highlighted that this is the largest one time infusion of funds from the Legislature to support the SMP.

“The Legislature also addressed other funding needs at the RRC, signing off on support to multiple modernization initiatives to improve the efficiency of the RRC,” the RRC added.

This includes investments of more than $16.7 million into data reporting systems to track produced water, authorized pits registrations, and oversight and safety regulatory filing and permitting, the RRC revealed, adding that more than $2 million was also allocated for upgrades to the agency’s GIS Cloud systems.

The RRC said it will also receive $1.3 million to establish an Underground Injection Well Investigation Team to help ensure injected fluids remain confined to the disposal formations and safeguard ground and surface fresh water.

“The significant investment made by the Texas Legislature over the next biennium provides the commission with the necessary resources to ensure that Texas energy is produced safely and efficiently,” RRC Chairman Jim Wright said in the statement.

“The development of our natural resources plays a vital role in our state’s economy, and I thank the Legislature for their continued commitment to the Railroad Commission to carry out our important mission,” he added.

RRC Commissioner Christi Craddick said in the statement, “this funding is critical toward the Railroad Commission’s goals to reduce the number of orphan wells across the state, improve and modernize agency technology and promote transparency and efficiency within the industry”.

“I deeply appreciate the Legislature’s support of our important mission to regulate responsibly while continuing to keep Texas’ energy industry and economy thriving,” Craddick added.

Christian said in the statement, “the Railroad Commission of Texas is one of the world’s most respected regulatory agencies for oil and gas production, and this funding serves to further that mission”.

“The industry generates so much in tax revenues for Texas, that for every $1 appropriated by the Legislature to the Commission the industry returns $47 - talk about a return for the taxpayer,” he added.

The RRC highlighted that the state’s biennial budget passed in Senate Bill 1 takes effect on September 1, 2025.

The RRC notes on its site that it is the state agency with primary regulatory jurisdiction over the oil and natural gas industry, pipeline transporters, natural gas and hazardous liquid pipeline industry, natural gas utilities, the LP-gas industry, critical natural gas infrastructure, and coal and uranium surface mining operations.

The commission exists under provisions of the Texas Constitution and exercises its statutory responsibilities under state and federal laws for regulation and enforcement of the state’s energy industries, the site adds, noting that the commission also has regulatory and enforcement responsibilities under federal law including the Surface Coal Mining Control and Reclamation Act, Safe Drinking Water Act, Pipeline Safety Acts, Resource Conservation Recovery Act, and Clean Water Act.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com