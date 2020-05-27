Texas Oil Production Drops
Crude oil production in Texas dropped year on year in March, according to the Railroad Commission of Texas’ (RRC) latest figures.
The preliminary reported total volume of crude oil production in Texas was 107 million barrels during the month, which marked a significant drop from the reported total production volume of 128 million barrels registered during the same period last year.
Average daily production in March this year stood at 3.4 million barrels, according to the RRC. This figure came in at 4.1 million barrels during the same period last year.
Crude oil production as reported to the RRC for March 2020 came from 171,775 oil wells. The top 10 crude oil producing counties by preliminary output in Texas in March 2020, as outlined by the RRC, are as follows:
- Midland – 14,081,086 barrels
- Martin - 9,875,919 barrels
- Karnes - 7,830,121 barrels
- Reeves - 7,225,821 barrels
- Howard - 6,056,915 barrels
- Upton - 5,284,958 barrels
- Loving - 4,540,473 barrels
- Reagan - 3,540,767 barrels
- Glasscock - 3,504,720 barrels
- La Salle - 3,158,694 barrels
Crude oil production reported by the RRC is limited to oil produced from oil leases and does not include condensate, which is reported separately by the RRC. Preliminary figures are based on production volumes reported by operators and will be updated as late and corrected production reports are received by the commission.
The RRC, which was established in 1891, is the oldest regulatory agency in the state and one of the oldest of its kind in the nation. Through its oil and gas division, the RRC regulates the exploration, production and transportation of oil and natural gas in Texas.
Earlier this month the RRC voted against government mandated cuts. The Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) and Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners (TIPRO) supported the decision.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Texas Oil Production Drops
- Vermilion Energy Shuffles Leadership
- Unit Corp. Reorganizing Through Bankruptcy
- EQT Closes Asset Sale for $125MM
- Offshore Workers Criticize Pemex
- Road Trip Tracker Shows Sharp Holiday Rebound
- Offshore Workers Exempt from New UK Border Rule
- BW Offshore Records $233MM Impairment for 1Q
- Oil Down on Signs Russia May Ease Supply Cuts
- Oil and Gas CEOs Reaffirm Climate Action Focus
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Shale Faces Multibillion-Dollar Hedging Crunch
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318
- Oil Takes Breather on China Economy Doubts
- Noble Completes Leadership Transition Plan
- New Mexico Lease Sale Postponed
- ConocoPhillips CFO to Retire
- US LNG Cancellations Surge With Storage Space Dwindling
- Three-year Middle East Contract Goes to Oceaneering
- Total Still on Track for North Sea Divestments
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Williams Makes Deepwater Deal with Chevron and Total
- Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year
- Exxon Sees Historic Loss on Rout With Chevron in Retreat
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits