Texas Oil Output Yoyos

Texas crude oil production is yoyoing, according to the latest output figures from the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC).

The preliminary reported total volume of crude in the state was 110.7 million barrels in October 2022, or 3.57 million barrels per day, RRC data showed. This figure was up on September’s preliminary reported total volume of 104.4 million barrels, or 3.48 million barrels per day, down on August’s preliminary reported total volume of 111.1 million barrels, or 3.58 million barrels per day, and up on July’s preliminary reported total volume of 104.0 million barrels, or 3.35 million barrels per day, RRC data outlined.

Preliminary figures are based on production volumes reported by operators and are updated as late and corrected production reports are received, the RRC points out on its site. October 2021’s preliminary reported total volume of crude was 112.6 million barrels and the updated reported total volume came in at 130.7 million barrels, RRC’s site shows. September 2021’s crude volume went from a preliminary 104.4 million barrels to an updated 126.1 million barrels, August 2021’s volume went from a preliminary 111.6 million barrels to an updated 127.6 million barrels, and July 2021’s volume went from a preliminary 109.1 million barrels to an updated 125.8 million barrels, the RRC outlined.

In October 2022, Texas’s top 10 crude oil producing counties ranked by preliminary production, according to the RRC, were:

Midland - 17,324,517 barrels Martin - 13,648,363 barrels Upton - 7,512,089 barrels Howard - 7,116,611 barrels Karnes - 7,008,378 barrels Loving - 5,971,215 barrels Reeves - 4,876,006 barrels Glasscock - 3,885,052 barrels Andrews - 3,787,976 barrels Reagan - 3,656,367 barrels

According to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), Texas field production of crude oil was 4.97 million barrels per day in July 2022, 5.09 million barrels per day in August 2022, 5.18 million barrels per day in September 2022, and 5.19 million barrels per day in October 2022. In 2021, Texas field production of crude was 4.81 million barrels per day in July, 4.86 million barrels per day in August, 4.98 million barrels per day in September, and 4.96 million barrels per day in October, the EIA data showed.

