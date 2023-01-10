Texas Oil Output Yoyos
Texas crude oil production is yoyoing, according to the latest output figures from the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC).
The preliminary reported total volume of crude in the state was 110.7 million barrels in October 2022, or 3.57 million barrels per day, RRC data showed. This figure was up on September’s preliminary reported total volume of 104.4 million barrels, or 3.48 million barrels per day, down on August’s preliminary reported total volume of 111.1 million barrels, or 3.58 million barrels per day, and up on July’s preliminary reported total volume of 104.0 million barrels, or 3.35 million barrels per day, RRC data outlined.
Preliminary figures are based on production volumes reported by operators and are updated as late and corrected production reports are received, the RRC points out on its site. October 2021’s preliminary reported total volume of crude was 112.6 million barrels and the updated reported total volume came in at 130.7 million barrels, RRC’s site shows. September 2021’s crude volume went from a preliminary 104.4 million barrels to an updated 126.1 million barrels, August 2021’s volume went from a preliminary 111.6 million barrels to an updated 127.6 million barrels, and July 2021’s volume went from a preliminary 109.1 million barrels to an updated 125.8 million barrels, the RRC outlined.
In October 2022, Texas’s top 10 crude oil producing counties ranked by preliminary production, according to the RRC, were:
- Midland - 17,324,517 barrels
- Martin - 13,648,363 barrels
- Upton - 7,512,089 barrels
- Howard - 7,116,611 barrels
- Karnes - 7,008,378 barrels
- Loving - 5,971,215 barrels
- Reeves - 4,876,006 barrels
- Glasscock - 3,885,052 barrels
- Andrews - 3,787,976 barrels
- Reagan - 3,656,367 barrels
According to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), Texas field production of crude oil was 4.97 million barrels per day in July 2022, 5.09 million barrels per day in August 2022, 5.18 million barrels per day in September 2022, and 5.19 million barrels per day in October 2022. In 2021, Texas field production of crude was 4.81 million barrels per day in July, 4.86 million barrels per day in August, 4.98 million barrels per day in September, and 4.96 million barrels per day in October, the EIA data showed.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- EPA Clarifies Permian Redesignation Position
- Scotland First Minister Sees Clear Imperative to Accelerate Clean Energy
- Lukoil Sells Italian Refinery To Trafigura-Backed Firm
- Altera Emerges From Chapter 11 Enabling Petrojarl Knarr FPSO Deal
- China Covid Policy Causes Domestic Air Travel to Yoyo
- Transocean Raising $500M To Fund Part Of Its 8th-Gen Drillship
- Kuwait to Send Europe 5 Times More Diesel
- No Smooth Sailing For Global Oil Markets In 2023
- Baker Hughes Picks New EVP Of Industrial & Energy Technology
- Maritime Industry Gets SpaceX's Starlink Internet Coverage
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- GoT Star Says Life on a Rig is Incredibly Unforgiving
- Alaska Lease Sale Generates 1 Bid
- BP to Invest $7B in Gulf of Mexico Business by 2025
- Chevron CEO Defends Record Profits
- Transocean Scores $488 Million Worth Of Deals
- Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Main Market
- Talos Makes Two Commercial Discoveries In Gulf Of Mexico
- USA Sees 6B Barrel Rise in Crude Oil and Lease Condensate Proved Reserves
- U.S. LNG Exports To Break New Records By May 2023
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- USA Loses Rigs
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast