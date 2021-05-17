Texas Oil Group Commends Lawmakers

The Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) president, Ed Longanecker, has commended state lawmakers for their support of House Joint Resolution 82 (HJR82).

Longanecker highlighted that HJR82 would help direct tax revenue generated by the oil and natural gas industry to the counties where production is occurring to support local issues impacting the energy sector, including constructing new highways and maintaining public roads, enhancing education related resources, and creating more opportunities for the workforce.

TIPRO noted that the Texas House of Representatives voted “overwhelmingly” to approve HJR82, which it said would create the ‘Generate Recurring Oil Wealth for Texas Fund’ (GROW) fund to dedicate existing state revenue paid by oil and gas severance taxes for specific reinvestment in energy-producing communities. If passed, GROW funds would only be used in areas of the state from which oil and gas are produced, and would only be allocated to address infrastructure needs in the manner provided by general law, TIPRO outlined.

“On behalf of TIPRO and its members, I was pleased to testify in support of House Joint Resolution 82 before the House Appropriations Committee earlier in the legislative session,” Longanecker said in a TIPRO statement posted on May 14.

“Having a long-term solution to address infrastructure degradation, road repair and maintenance in energy-producing areas will ensure that our industry can operate in a safe and efficient manner, protecting the health and safety of our workers, all individuals that utilize Texas roadways and the communities in which we operate, while continuing to support the economic benefits provided by the Texas oil and natural gas industry,” he added.

“TIPRO looks forward to working with members of the Texas Senate to encourage passage of this important measure,” Longanecker went on to say.

In a separate statement on the same day, TIPRO highlighted that House Bill 1820, which it strongly opposed, failed to pass out of the Texas House of Representatives before a key deadline. The bill relates to the regulation, monitoring, and enforcement of matters under the jurisdiction of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). TIPRO notes that it would have authorized an excessive increase in civil and administrative penalties.

“The TCEQ already has the authority to adjust penalties for bad actors in a targeted manner, without unnecessarily increasing the burden on companies that diligently are trying to comply with environmental regulations,” Longanecker stated.

“House Bill 1820 would have discouraged economic investment in Texas, driving away potential businesses to other states due to overly burdensome penalties,” he added.

“TIPRO supports appropriate penalties when necessary and a fully funded TCEQ to ensure the agency has the resources to effectively monitor activity and conduct thorough investigations. This bill would have harmed the state’s ability to attract and retain businesses, while providing no real benefit to improving compliance,” Longanecker went on to say.

