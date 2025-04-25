Texas Oil, Gas Regulator Continues Digitization Drive

'Reaching nearly 100 million digitized records is a clear sign of our continued success in fully bringing the world's oldest regulatory agency into the 21st century', RRC Chairman Christi Craddick said.

In a statement posted on its website recently, the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) revealed that its records digitization drive is “fast approaching 100 million files”.

“The Railroad Commission of Texas continues to make great strides in digitizing oil and gas records as the agency improves both transparency and efficiency in its daily functions,” the RRC noted in the statement.

“With more than 89.4 million records now digitized, up by more than six million since last October, the RRC is fast approaching 100 million records being added to its online digital archives by the end of this fiscal year,” it added.

“The accomplishment saves RRC staff significant man hours and reduces the processing time for routine records requests, allowing them to focus on more complex tasks that require more time to fulfill,” the RRC continued.

In the statement, the RRC highlighted that it has nearly a century’s worth of oil and gas records on file. It went on to state that the organization has been “tirelessly working to digitize and upload this vast trove of paper and microfilm information to make it more easily available to the public who can now access them online rather than having to travel in person to the RRC’s Central Records office in Austin or hire a consultant to search the records for them”.

Documents that have been digitized range from oil and gas production and well completion records to hearing files, well status reports, and various types of permits, the RRC noted in its statement. It highlighted that these records are routinely used by researchers, landowners, royalty owners, energy companies, and public information requesters.

“This milestone represents a major step forward for the Railroad Commission and for government transparency and efficiency,” RRC Chairman Christi Craddick said in the statement.

“When I took office, the agency relied on decades-old technology. Modernizing our IT systems has been a top priority of mine - increasing efficiency within the agency and ensuring greater transparency and easier access to data and records for all Texans,” Craddick added.

“Reaching nearly 100 million digitized records is a clear sign of our continued success in fully bringing the world’s oldest regulatory agency into the 21st century,” Craddick continued.

RRC Commissioner Wayne Christian said in the statement, “for years now, the Railroad Commission has been rapidly modernizing our agency to meet the demands of the technological age”.

“Texas oil and gas leads the industry in innovation, so it’s imperative that its regulator does the same,” Christian added.

“I want to commend our agency’s staff for their hard work digitizing the RRC, which will streamline government allowing our producers more time to do what they do best - produce cheap, affordable, and reliable energy,” he added.

RRC Commissioner Jim Wright highlighted in the statement that “agency efficiency is a priority for the Railroad Commission”.

“This digitalization effort not only improves the efficiency of Commission staff but allows greater access for all Texans to review and search the Railroad Commission’s vast trove of records,” he added.

“I want to thank the Railroad Commission staff involved in this effort for their tireless work to improve access to this important information,” Wright went on to state.

In a statement posted on its site in October last year, the RRC revealed that more than 15 million records had been digitized in the past year and that the organization had 83.4 million oil and gas records “that can be searched and viewed online from anywhere in the world”.

“The enormous amount of work is part of the RRC’s ongoing success increasing transparency and making the vast trove of information held at the agency easily available to the public,” the RRC noted in that statement.

Danny Sorrells, RRC Deputy Executive Director, said in that statement that “putting millions and millions of oil and gas records online is a win-win for the public and the agency”.

In a statement posted on its site back in July 2024, the RRC said it launched a “major technology project streamlining oil and gas filings”.

The RRC revealed in that statement that it had launched State Tracking and Reporting (LoneSTAR), which it described at the time as “a project that further improves efficiencies at the agency to save time and resources for oil and gas operators as well as RRC staff”.

“The first LoneSTAR release allows operators to make online filings for Form P-5, which are required to become, or renew as, an oil or gas operator or pipeline operator,” the RRC noted in the statement, highlighting that P-5s are required in order to operate in Texas.

“Other forms associated with the P-5 process can also be filed online through LoneSTAR: Form W-3C, for Certification of Surface Equipment Removal for an Inactive Well; and Form W-3X, the Application for an Extension of Deadline for Plugging an Inactive Well,” it added.

“LoneSTAR gives operators the ability to monitor the P-5 approval process online, fix any compliance issues related to filings in real-time, and view records online,” it continued.

The RRC said in the statement that the project not only reduces the extensive paperwork that operators were once required to send, it also streamlines the day to day review process by RRC staff.

“The LoneSTAR launch marks a significant advancement to the way the agency interacts with operators,” Craddick said in that statement.

The RRC no longer has any jurisdiction or authority over railroads in Texas, the organization’s site highlights. It is the state agency with primary regulatory jurisdiction over the oil and natural gas industry, pipeline transporters, natural gas and hazardous liquid pipeline industry, natural gas utilities, the LP-gas industry, critical natural gas infrastructure, and coal and uranium surface mining operations, the site notes.

The Commission exists under provisions of the Texas Constitution and exercises its statutory responsibilities under state and federal laws for regulation and enforcement of the state’s energy industries, it goes on to state.

The Commission also has regulatory and enforcement responsibilities under federal law including the Surface Coal Mining Control and Reclamation Act, Safe Drinking Water Act, Pipeline Safety Acts, Resource Conservation Recovery Act, and Clean Water Act, the site highlights.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com