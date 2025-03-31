Texas Oil, Gas Industry Continues Hot Streak in 2024

'These latest records further demonstrate Texas's position as a global leader in oil and gas production', RRC Chairman Christi Craddick said.

The Texas oil and gas industry continued a hot streak in 2024 with production volumes surpassing records that were set in 2023, the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) said in a statement posted on its website recently.

In the statement, the RRC noted that it tallies production reports submitted by operators and outlined that the latest reports show that oil production came in at 2,003,844,281 barrels, and natural gas production hit 12.62 trillion cubic feet, last year. The RRC highlighted in the statement that this was the first time oil “surpassed the two billion threshold”.

The RRC statement pointed out that Texas’ top five crude oil and condensate production years came in 2024, at 2.00 billion barrels, 2023, at 1.99 billion barrels, 2022, at 1.87 billion barrels, 2019, at 1.86 billion barrels, and 2020, at 1.77 billion barrels.

Texas’ top five gas production years, including gas well and casinghead gas, were seen in 2024, at 12.62 trillion cubic feet, 2023, at 12.30 trillion cubic feet, 2022, at 11.43 trillion cubic feet, 2021, at 10.51 trillion cubic feet, and 2020, at 10.24 trillion cubic feet, the statement highlighted.

“These latest records further demonstrate Texas’s position as a global leader in oil and gas production,” RRC Chairman Christi Craddick said in the statement.

RRC Commissioner Wayne Christian said in the statement, “Texas oil and gas powers the state, nation, and the world both with energy and economics”.

“The Texas ‘Economic Miracle’ happens because of oil and gas, which brings in hundreds of billions of dollars that has financially enriched the Lone Star State’s education, infrastructure, health care, and more,” he added.

“Energy independence is key to a secure and prosperous nation, and Texas’ production is vital to making that a reality,” Christian continued.

RRC Commissioner Jim Wright said in the statement, “yet another year of record breaking energy production reinforces what Texans have long known - that Texas energy fuels our nation’s economy and those of our friends and allies across the globe”.

The RRC noted in the statement that tax revenue from oil and gas production “is funneled into major components of the state budget, including public education, the Rainy Day Fund, and transportation”.

In a statement posted on its site earlier this month, the RRC revealed that the preliminary reported total volume of crude oil in Texas was 122,364,931 barrels and the preliminary reported total volume of natural gas in the state was 953.0 billion cubic feet in December 2024.

The RRC highlighted in that statement that these figures are based on production volumes reported by operators and said they will be updated as late and corrected production reports are received.

This statement pointed out that the preliminary reported total volume of crude oil in Texas was 110,727,499 barrels and the preliminary reported total volume of natural gas in the state was 847.7 billion cubic feet in December 2023. The updated total reported volume of crude oil was 143,343,601 barrels and the updated total reported volume of natural gas was 1.06 trillion in Texas in December 2023, the statement highlighted.

In another statement posted on its site earlier this month, the RRC announced that it issued a total of 665 original drilling permits in February 2025.

“The total includes 563 to drill new oil or gas wells, 11 to re-enter plugged wellbores, 16 field transfers, and 75 for re-completions,” the RRC said in the statement.

“The breakdown of well types for total original drilling permits in February 2025 is: 105 oil, 34 gas, 487 oil and gas, 34 injection, and five other permits,” it added.

“In February 2025, Commission staff processed 1,239 oil, 305 gas, and 395 injection completions,” it continued.

Last month, the RRC announced in another statement published on its site that it issued a total of 666 original drilling permits in January 2025. The total includes 607 to drill new oil or gas wells, six to re-enter plugged wellbores, and 53 for re-completions, the RRC said in that statement.

“The breakdown of well types for total original drilling permits in January 2025 is: 134 oil, 26 gas, 463 oil and gas, 32 injection, five service, and six other permits,” it added.

“In January 2025, Commission staff processed 1,340 oil, 377 gas, and 290 injection completions,” it went on to state.

The Texas RRC notes on its site that it is the state agency with primary regulatory jurisdiction over the oil and natural gas industry, pipeline transporters, natural gas and hazardous liquid pipeline industry, natural gas utilities, the LP-gas industry, critical natural gas infrastructure, and coal and uranium surface mining operations.

The commission exists under provisions of the Texas Constitution and exercises its statutory responsibilities under state and federal laws for regulation and enforcement of the state’s energy industries, the site adds, noting that the commission also has regulatory and enforcement responsibilities under federal law including the Surface Coal Mining Control and Reclamation Act, Safe Drinking Water Act, Pipeline Safety Acts, Resource Conservation Recovery Act, and Clean Water Act.

