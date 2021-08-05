Texas Oil and Gas Sector Strengthening

The Texas oil and gas industry is strengthening after last year's downturn.

That’s what the Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) President, Ed Longanecker, said in an organization statement which was sent to Rigzone on Wednesday. In the statement, Longanecker noted that recent figures released from TIPRO confirm upstream employment is “accelerating” and highlighted that more than 8,700 net jobs were added by the Texas upstream oil and gas sector during the first half of 2021, compared to the second half of last year.

This was spurred by an uptick in economic activity and the strengthening global demand for oil and natural gas, Longanecker outlined. Drilling activity in Texas has also been rising this year, with steady growth in development and production in the state’s oil and gas basins, Longanecker said.

Longanecker’s comments come as TIPRO prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary during the organization’s 2021 Summer Conference, which is scheduled to take place from September 1-2. The organization was formed back in 1946 to protect the ability to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the state of Texas and has been a leading advocate at all levels of government for independent oil and natural gas producers and mineral owners based in the Lone Star State, TIPRO notes on its site.

“TIPRO’s influence over the past 75 years has significantly contributed to the growth and strength of the Texas oil and natural gas industry,” Brent Hopkins, the chairman of TIPRO and president and CEO of Suemaur Exploration & Production, LLC, said. “We look forward to honoring this important milestone for the association during the upcoming TIPRO conference, reflecting on the storied history of the association, memorializing TIPRO's legacy and reviewing the evolution of oil and gas development in Texas,” he added.

