Texas Oil and Gas Production Taxes Break Records

Texas oil and gas production taxes hit new monthly records in June, the Texas Comptroller’s office revealed this month.

The oil production tax came in at $679 million, which was up 87 percent from June 2021, while the natural gas production tax was $439 million, which was up 176 percent from June 2021, the Texas Comptroller’s office highlighted. Both figures were the highest monthly collections on record, according to the Comptroller’s office.

Last month, the Comptroller’s office revealed that the Texas oil production tax hit $595 million in May, which it said was up 64 percent from May 2021, and that that the natural gas production tax hit $413 million, which it said was the highest monthly collections on record and up 216 percent from May 2021.

Total Texas sales tax revenue hit $3.68 billion in June, which was up 16.4 percent compared to June 2021, the Comptroller’s office outlined. Total state sales tax revenue came in at $3.69 billion in May, 8.6 percent more than in May 2021, the Comptroller’s office revealed last month.

“State sales tax collections surged in June, outpacing inflation, with strong growth in receipts from all major economic sectors,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in an organization statement in July.

“The strongest growth was in sectors driven primarily by business spending, with receipts from the mining sector nearly doubling collections from last year, and with receipts from the manufacturing, wholesale trade and construction sectors also up sharply,” he added in the statement.

“Receipts from restaurants and the services sector were strong once again in June, as consumers continue to spend more on live events with entertainment options becoming available that were not available the last two years,” Hegar continued.

In a statement posted on its website, the Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) described June’s oil and gas taxes as “remarkable” and highlighted that last month’s figure of $1.12 billion was greater than the average annual revenue from oil and natural gas production taxes of $1.01 billion a few decades ago.

“All Texans benefit from a robust oil and natural gas industry that provides hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs and pays billions towards our state’s economy, essential services and public education whether you live in the oil patch or not,” Todd Staples, the president of TXOGA, said in an organization statement.

“These historic job and tax revenue numbers continue to signal the resiliency of our industry which is committed to meeting our energy needs, fortifying our national security, and achieving continued environmental progress,” Staples added.

In its statement, TXOGA noted that production taxes are only one of the many taxes that the Texas oil and natural gas industry pays. The organization highlighted that the industry also pays billions in property taxes on all assets from producing minerals properties to pipelines to refineries and gas stations. State and local sales taxes also apply to many purchases made by the industry, raising billions more, TXOGA stated.

There are further taxes, too, including the state’s franchise tax and gross receipts taxes imposed on natural gas utilities and pipelines, and millions of dollars in fees imposed by state government, TXOGA pointed out.

Hegar was elected in 2014 as the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. The Comptroller is the chief steward of the state’s finances, acting as tax collector, chief accountant, chief revenue estimator and chief treasurer for all of state government, in addition to administering a number of other programs. TXOGA describes itself the oldest and largest oil and gas trade association in Texas representing every facet of the industry.

