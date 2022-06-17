Texas Oil and Gas Production Rises

Oil and gas production in Texas rose month on month, according to the latest preliminary figures from the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC).

The preliminary reported total volume of crude oil in Texas in March was 110.9 million barrels, equating to 3.57 million barrels per day, the RRC highlighted. The preliminary reported total volume of natural gas in March was 829.45 billion cubic feet, equating to 26.75 billion cubic feet per day, the RRC revealed.

Last month, the RRC outlined that the preliminary reported total volume of crude oil in Texas in February was 99 million barrels, equating to 3.53 million barrels per day, and the preliminary reported total volume of natural gas in February was 718.31 billion cubic feet, equating to 25.65 billion cubic feet per day.

Back in April, the RRC revealed that the preliminary reported total volume of crude oil in Texas in January was 118 million barrels, equating to 3.8 million barrels per day, and the preliminary reported total volume of natural gas in January was 871.06 billion cubic feet, equating to 28.09 billion cubic feet per day.

Looking at March 2021, the RRC outlined that the preliminary reported total volume of crude oil in Texas during the month was 114.4 million barrels, equating to 3.69 million barrels per day, and the preliminary reported total volume of natural gas in January was 474.37.06 billion cubic feet, equating to 15.3 billion cubic feet per day. The updated reported total volume of crude oil in Texas for March 2021 was 125.2 million barrels, equating to 4.04 million barrels per day, and the updated reported total volume of natural gas in March 2021 was 887.14 billion cubic feet, equating to 28.6 billion cubic feet per day.

Top Texas Oil and Gas Producing Counties

Texas’ top five crude oil producing counties ranked by preliminary production for March 2022, as reported by the RRC, can be seen below:

Midland – 17.63 million barrels Martin – 13.44 million barrels Karnes – 7.93 million barrels Upton – 7.41 million barrels Howard – 7.13 million barrels

Texas’ top five total gas producing counties ranked by preliminary production for February 2022, as reported by the RRC, can be seen below:

Reeves – 80.19 billion cubic feet Webb – 65.15 billion cubic feet Midland – 57.32 billion cubic feet Panola – 56.58 billion cubic feet Culberson – 35.59 billion cubic feet

In its latest production update, the RRC noted that crude oil and natural gas production as reported to the RRC for March 2022 came from 162,387 oil wells and 87,163 gas wells. The RRC reported that from April 2021 to March 2022, total Texas reported production was 1.5 billion barrels of crude oil and 10.7 trillion cubic feet of total gas. The RRC highlighted in its update that crude oil production reported by the RRC is limited to oil produced from oil leases and does not include condensate, which is reported separately by the RRC. The organization also pointed out that preliminary figures are based on production volumes reported by operators and will be updated as late and corrected production reports are received.

Earlier this month, the RRC announced that it had issued a total of 963 original drilling permits in May 2022. This compared to 946 in April and 631 in May 2021. The May 2022 total includes 849 permits to drill new oil or gas wells, nine to re-enter plugged wellbores and 93 for re-completions of existing wellbores, the RRC highlighted.

