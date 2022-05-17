Texas Oil and Gas Production Drops Month on Month

The preliminary reported total volume of crude oil in Texas in February was 99.07 million barrels.

Texas crude oil and natural gas production dropped from January to February, according to the latest preliminary figures from the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC).

The preliminary reported total volume of crude oil in Texas in February was 99.07 million barrels, equating to 3.53 million barrels per day, the RRC highlighted. The preliminary reported total volume of natural gas in February was 718.31 billion cubic feet, equating to 25.65 billion cubic feet per day, the RRC revealed.

Back in April, the RRC outlined that the preliminary reported total volume of crude oil in Texas in January was 118.05 million barrels, equating to 3.80 million barrels per day. The preliminary reported total volume of natural gas was said to be 871.06 billion cubic feet, equating to 28.09 billion cubic feet per day.

Crude oil and natural gas production as reported to the RRC for February 2022 came from 162,109 oil wells and 84,801 gas wells, the organization highlighted. Crude oil and natural gas production as reported to the RRC for January 2022 came from 162,579 oil wells and 85,812 gas wells, according to the organization. The RRC reported that from March 2021 to February 2022, total Texas reported production was 1.5 billion barrels of crude oil and 10.6 trillion cubic feet of total gas.

Texas’ top five crude oil producing counties ranked by preliminary production for February 2022, as reported by the RRC, can be seen below:

Midland – 14.69 million barrels Martin – 12.67 million barrels Karnes – 7.35 million barrels Howard – 6.80 million barrels Upton – 6.06 million barrels

Texas’ top five total gas producing counties ranked by preliminary production for February 2022, as reported by the RRC, can be seen below:

Reeves – 70.11 billion cubic feet Panola – 48.97 billion cubic feet Midland – 47.29 billion cubic feet Webb – 46.92 billion cubic feet Martin – 30.43 billion cubic feet

Earlier this month, the RRC revealed that it had issued a total of 946 original drilling permits in April 2022. This compared to a total of 1,176 original drilling permits in March 2022 and a total of 732 in April 2021, according to the RRC.

Established in 1891 under a constitutional and legislative mandate to prevent discrimination in railroad charges and establish reasonable tariffs, the RRC is the oldest regulatory agency in the state and one of the oldest of its kind in the nation, the organization’s website highlights. The RRC is the state agency with primary regulatory jurisdiction over the oil and natural gas industry.

