Texas Oil and Gas Is Ready for Hurricane Season

The Texas oil and gas sector is ready for hurricane season, the Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) has outlined.

“As hurricane season kicks into gear, the Texas oil and natural gas industry is taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of operations and minimize disruptions,” TXOGA said in a statement posted on its Twitter page yesterday.

In a dedicated ‘hurricane-ready’ section of its website, TXOGA states that its companies and employees “are ready to keep Texas running when the storm strikes”.

“Before the first hurricane of the season, we are preparing,” the company states on its site.

“The Texas oil and natural gas industry is a vital part of the collaborative effort to keep our citizens safe,” it adds.

In this section of its site, TXOGA highlights that, after every natural disaster, it “thoroughly” analyzes its response to make its plans, procedures, and working relationships with state and federal agencies “even stronger than before”.

“The Texas oil and natural gas industry has used years’ worth of post-storm data to better prepare for hurricane season each year and continues to look for ways to improve readiness,” the TXOGA site notes.

“As we move through any hurricane season, preparation, conservation, and patience after a storm will be central to our collective success,” it adds.

“With any hurricane season upon us, we are reminded of the role we play as individual Texans when it comes to preparing for and recovering from a storm. Every Texan can help themselves and their neighbors by maintaining normal routines and not overbuying fuel before or after a storm,” it continues.

TXOGA describes itself as a statewide trade association representing every facet of the Texas oil and gas industry, including small independents and major producers. Collectively, the membership of TXOGA produces approximately 90 percent of Texas’ crude oil and natural gas, operates nearly 90 percent of the state’s refining capacity, and is responsible for the vast majority of the state’s pipelines, TXOGA’s site highlights.

Back in May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) revealed its outlook for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30, in a statement posted on its site.

The outlook predicts a 40 percent chance of a near-normal season, a 30 percent chance of an above-normal season, and a 30 percent chance of a below-normal season, NOAA outlined in the statement, adding that the organization is forecasting a range of 12 to 17 total named storms. Of those, five to nine could become hurricanes, including one to four major hurricanes, according to NOAA, which said that it has a 70 percent confidence in these ranges.

At the time of writing, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) is not expecting any tropical cyclone activity during the next 48 hours in the Atlantic. In the Eastern Pacific, however, there’s a disturbance with a 50 percent chance of cyclone formation within the next 48 hours, the NHC site shows.

Hurricane specialists at NOAA’s NHC analyze satellite imagery, other observations, and computer models to make forecast decisions and create hazard information for emergency managers, media, and the public for hurricanes, tropical storms, and tropical depressions, NOAA notes on its site. Key data comes from NOAA satellites that orbit the earth, continuously observing tropical cyclones from start to finish, the site adds.

Atlantic weather systems have severely affected oil and gas operations in the Gulf of Mexico in the past. For example, at its peak, Hurricane Ida shut in 95.65 percent of Gulf of Mexico oil production on August 29, 2021, and 94.47 percent of Gulf of Mexico gas production on August 31, 2021, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) figures show. In October 2020, the BSEE estimated at one point that approximately 84.8 percent of oil production and 57.6 percent of natural gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico had been shut-in as a result of Storm Zeta. Several other storms affected U.S. oil and gas production in 2020, including Hurricane Delta, Hurricane Sally, Hurricane Laura, and Tropical Storm Cristobal.

