Texas Oil And Gas Employment Still Rising

The Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) has noted continued growth in monthly employment for the Texas upstream sector.

According to TIPRO’s analysis, direct Texas upstream employment for August 2022 totaled 201,700 – an increase of 2,600 jobs from adjusted July employment numbers. Texas upstream employment in August 2022 represented an increase of 33,400 positions compared to August 2021, including an increase of 8,200 in oil and natural gas extraction and 25,200 jobs in the services sector.

TIPRO again noted strong job posting data for upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors for August. According to the association, there were 11,909 active unique job postings for the Texas oil and natural gas industry in August, including 3,906 new job postings added in the month.

Among the 14 specific industry sectors TIPRO uses to define the Texas oil and natural gas industry, Support Activities for Oil and Gas Operations continued to dominate the rankings for unique job listings in August with 3,115 postings, followed by Crude Petroleum Extraction (1,486), and Petroleum Refineries (1,178), indicating a continued emphasis on increasing exploration and production activities in the state. The leading three cities by total unique oil and natural gas job postings were Houston (4,344), Midland (1,225), and Odessa (549), said TIPRO.

The top three companies ranked by unique job postings in August were Baker Hughes with 714 positions, KBR (481), and Energy Transfer (412), according to TIPRO’s analysis. Of the top ten companies listed by unique job postings last month, five companies were in the services sector, followed by three companies in the oil and natural gas extraction and two midstream companies.

Top posted industry occupations for August included heavy tractor-trailer truck drivers (648), managers (344), and maintenance and repair workers (268). Top qualifications for unique job postings included Commercial Driver's License (790), Master of Business Administration (195), and Tanker Endorsement (185). When analyzing education requirements for unique industry job postings last month, TIPRO reports that 44 percent required a bachelor’s degree, 34 percent a high school diploma or GED, and 24 percent had no education requirement listed as part of the criteria.

TIPRO also highlights new data released from the Texas comptroller’s office showing production taxes paid by the oil and natural gas industry to the State of Texas reached a record $10.83 billion for FY 2022. Strong growth in August came from receipts remitted by the oil and gas mining sector, which were up by nearly 80 percent compared with a year ago.

Additionally, TIPRO reports that oil and gas output in Texas is on track to reach new production records next month. Experts with the U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast that oil production in the Permian Basin, the nation's most prolific shale oil basin, will rise 66,000 bpd to a record 5.41 million bpd in October. Oil production in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas is also expected to increase 26,000 bpd in October, reaching 1.25 million bpd. Further, natural gas production will rise in the Permian to record highs of 20.74 billion cubic feet per day and in the Eagle Ford, natural gas production will grow to 7.22 bcfd.

“The continued growth in the Texas oil and natural gas industry, and its critical role in strengthening energy security for our country and allies abroad, is truly extraordinary,” said Ed Longanecker, president of TIPRO. “Our organization and members remain committed to advancing energy policies at all levels of government to support domestic oil and natural gas production to meet growing global demand, and we applaud the millions of hardworking Americans in the energy sector," concluded Longanecker.

