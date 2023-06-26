Texas Oil and Gas Employment Growth in May Highest in 33 Years
Data from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has shown that upstream oil and natural gas employment in the state surged by 6,900 jobs in May, the highest single month reported job growth in the 33 years of data available on TWC’s website, the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) highlighted.
The addition of these jobs in May brings the total upstream oil and natural gas job count in Texas above 200,000 for the first time in over three years, TXOGA noted. Single month-to-month data points typically reflect job market variations that even out over longer periods, such as three to six months, TXOGA added in its comment on the figures.
“Texas remains a powerhouse of production and all sectors of our economy benefit from robust activity,” said Todd Staples, President of the Texas Oil & Gas Association.
“These numbers reported for May are the highest in decades and push upstream employment numbers above the 200,000 mark for the first time since 2020. Despite a slowdown in rig count and concerns about the global economy, the world remains dependent on the tremendous resources produced every day by dedicated men and women in the oil patch,” he added.
Since the Covid-low point of September of 2020, industry has added 49,000 Texas upstream jobs, TXOGA pointed out. At 206,000 upstream jobs, compared to the same month in the prior year, May 2023 jobs were up by 22,700, or 12.4 percent, over May of 2022, the organization said, adding that months with an increase in upstream oil and natural gas employment have outnumbered months with a decrease by 28 to 4.
Oil and natural gas jobs pay among the highest wages in Texas with employers in oil and natural gas paying an average salary of approximately $115,000 in 2022, TXOGA highlighted.
The Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) previously noted that there were 13,779 active unique jobs postings for the Texas oil and natural gas industry in May, including 4,366 new job postings added during the month by companies.
In comparison, the state of California had 5,100 unique job postings last month, followed by Louisiana (2,390), Oklahoma (2,037), and Pennsylvania (1,649), TIPRO revealed.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
