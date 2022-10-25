Texas Natural Gas Drops as Output Swamps Pipelines
Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel.
Gas in an area of the vast Permian known as Waha traded for as little as 20 cents to 70 cents per million British thermal units on Monday, traders said. That compares with the US benchmark futures contract that’s trading around $5.20 and European prices close to $28.
If West Texas prices tumble into negative territory, energy producers will effectively be paying someone to take gas off their hands -- something that hasn’t happened in two years.
The price collapse illustrates the sharp contrast between bountiful US supplies of the fuel and Europe’s worsening energy crisis as winter approaches. Tight gas markets in Europe and Asia threaten to have knock-on effects for diesel, coal and power as governments and utilities scramble for energy, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.
The Texas price plunge stems from maintenance scheduled for Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Gulf Coast Express and El Paso Natural Gas pipeline systems.
Insufficient pipeline capacity has actually been a long-term problem that has dogged Permian Basin gas producers for years. The choke points worsen when pipeline operators must perform repairs and preventative maintenance work that forces temporary reductions in pressure or halts to shipping.
Permian pipeline constraints “have never been relieved,” making the region more susceptible to sudden gluts and price volatility, said Campbell Faulkner, chief data analyst at OTC Global Holdings LP.
What Bloomberg Intelligence Says
An early-October disruption in polar vortex formation -- making it more elongated -- is channeling colder air toward the upper northern hemisphere, including the US, Canada, Europe and China, as Severe Weather Europe suggests. That could raise the specter of energy shortages as heating needs spike, stoking strong demand for natural gas, coal and oil products.
-- Henik Fung and Chia Cheng Chen, BI analysts
There also are climate implications because much of the gas pumped in the Permian Basin is a byproduct of crude extraction. When pipelines are too full to handle any more gas, companies typically burn off the excess gas so they won’t have to reduce or stop oil production. The practice, known as flaring, has attracted increasing ire from environmental groups and scrutiny from regulators.
Gas delivered into the Waha hub crumbled by 85% to settle at 41 cents on Monday. Prices in the region went negative eight times times in 2020 and more than two dozen times in 2019, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- UK Gets New Prime Minister
- Texas Natural Gas Drops as Output Swamps Pipelines
- Greenpeace To UK PM: Tax Fossil Fuel Profits, Lower Energy Bills
- Somalia Tells U.S. Player It Is Open For Business
- Adoon FPSO Stay In Nigeria Extended By Another Month
- Fitch Solutions Holds Broadly Neutral Brent Outlook
- USA NatGas Bears Emerge
- IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- Analysts Say TC Energy Could Divest Keystone Oil Pipeline
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- Where Are Diesel Prices Going?
- ADNOC Breaks World Record For Longest Well
- No New Drilling Might Limit Rise In Future Crude Oil Production
- Measures Recommended For UK North Sea O&G Production Increase
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- New Disturbance Over Southwest Gulf of Mexico
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More