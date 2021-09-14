Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf of Mexico could turn into a hurricane and hit Texas in coming days.
That’s what Rystad Energy’s oil markets analyst Nishant Bhushan said in a statement sent to Rigzone on Monday, adding that the threat of more disruptions from extreme weather is a cause of concern for producers and a reason for traders to add price premiums.
“Hurricane Ida’s impact is lasting more than the market expected and as some oil production capacity remains shut this week, prices are rising on supply not being restored and therefore not reaching refineries that have restarted operations quicker than producers,” Bhushan said in the statement sent to Rigzone.
“Although BSEE’s latest update on Hurricane Ida on Sunday showed U.S. Gulf of Mexico production had recovered about 320,000 barrels per day compared to Friday’s reporting, this could soon be turned around if Nicholas turns into a hurricane,” the Rystad Energy representative added in the statement.
“Nicholas could impact loadings at the ports and also refineries and turn last week’s rising number of working rigs around again,” Bhushan went on to say.
The Rystad Energy oil analyst noted that despite Hurricane Ida being “unusually” net-bullish on supply-demand, the impact of additional hurricanes is not yet known. Bhushan added that there is a risk when the market is drawing bullish price conclusions ahead of time.
According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Nicholas was a tropical storm as of Tuesday, 4am CDT. In an advisory over Tropical Storm Nicholas posted at the same time, the NHC noted that heavy rainfall will impact areas from the upper coast of Texas, across Louisiana, southern Mississippi and far southern Alabama through the middle of the week. The NHC also warned that there is a danger of life threatening storm surge inundation along the coast of Texas from Sargent to Sabine Pass.
As of September 13, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) estimates that approximately 43.6 percent of oil production and 51.61 percent of gas production in the Gulf of Mexico remains offline as a result of Ida. This equates to 793,522 barrels of oil per day and 1.15 billion cubic feet of gas per day, the BSEE highlights.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- USA Rig Count Almost Doubles
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- Expert Gives Hurricane Affected Asset Warning
- TC Energy Clear to Keep Insurers Secret
- Oil Jumps as USA Supply Limps Back
- Oil Finishes on a Six Week High
- Adnoc Drilling to Raise $750MM From Abu Dhabi IPO
- OPEC Sees Stronger Crude Demand
- Shell Readies Gulf Pipeline Restarts
- USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker
- Oil Up for Third Week as USA Refinery Restarts Outpace Production
- Ida Impact on Gulf of Mexico Continues
- Exxon Makes 20th Starboek Discovery. Liza Unity FPSO Delivered.
- Oil Company Duo Joins Horizont Energi's Blue Amonia Project
- Exxon to Have Gas Graded for Methane Leaks
- Aquaterra Bags $Multimillion Deal with Supermajor
- Chevron and Caterpillar in Hydrogen Pact
- Noble Declares Force Majeure On Drillship and More
- USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker
- Oil Up for Third Week as USA Refinery Restarts Outpace Production
- Ida Impact on Gulf of Mexico Continues
- Exxon Makes 20th Starboek Discovery. Liza Unity FPSO Delivered.
- Oil Company Duo Joins Horizont Energi's Blue Amonia Project
- Exxon to Have Gas Graded for Methane Leaks
- Aquaterra Bags $Multimillion Deal with Supermajor
- Chevron and Caterpillar in Hydrogen Pact
- Noble Declares Force Majeure On Drillship and More