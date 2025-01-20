Texas Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Repeal Biden's Drilling Ban

A duo of Texas lawmakers have joined forces to push back against U.S. President Biden’s move to block oil and gas drilling.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Jodey Arrington have introduced legislation to repeal an Executive Order issued by President Biden that bans American energy exploration on over 625 million acres of offshore territory, according to a statement from the senator.

President Biden earlier in the month announced a ban on new offshore oil and gas drilling across 625 million acres of federal waters, including the East and West Coasts, the eastern Gulf of Mexico, and parts of Alaska’s Northern Bering Sea. The administration cited environmental, health, and economic risks.

Sen. Cruz said, “President Biden’s ban on new offshore oil and gas drilling is an attack on American energy independence, jobs, and national security. His action is a gift to our adversaries and once again confirms that this President has failed to protect the livelihood of American energy workers. I am introducing legislation to overturn this executive action. Under President Trump, we achieved energy dominance and I am committed to leading the fight to restore it and protect Texas jobs”.

Rep. Arrington said, “In the final hours of his presidency, President Biden finished off four years of self-inflicted disasters by continuing his all-out assault on domestic energy production. Banning oil and gas production on millions of acres of offshore waters takes direct aim at American energy producers, threatening national security, and empowering adversaries like Russia, all just to take one last bow for the woke and climate obsessed mob. Senator Cruz and I are fighting to repeal this dangerous policy, unleash American energy, and ensure a clear path for President Trump's America First agenda on day one”.

According to the statement, a coalition of energy organizations said the ban “undermines domestic energy production, job creation, and national security”.

American Petroleum Institute (API) Vice President of Upstream Policy Holly Hopkins said, “Our nation’s vast offshore resources are a critical source of affordable energy, government revenue and stability around the world. We welcome the efforts of Sen. Cruz along with those of Rep. Arrington to reverse the Biden administration’s disastrous 11th hour decision to ban new oil and natural gas activity across millions of acres of federal waters”.

Further, Oil & Gas Workers Association (OGWA) President Matt Coday said, “Producing all our nation's vast natural resources creates millions of good-paying USA jobs and lowers gas, grocery, and utility costs for every American. Joe Biden's ban on Outer Continental Shelf drilling hurts our jobs, hurts every American, and funds terrorists. USA oil and natural gas exports help free our friends and allies around the world from dependence on Russia, China, and Iran. We are grateful Senator Cruz and Representative Arrington are leading the fight to overturn the Biden ban and ensure we achieve American energy dominance under President Trump”.

Earlier in the week, Sen. Cruz also introduced legislation today to repeal the Biden administration’s Natural Gas Tax in the Inflation Reduction Act, along with Senators Roger Marshall, Tim Sheehy, Tommy Tuberville, Eric Schmitt, and Katie Britt. Cruz previously introduced the bill in May 2024.

Cruz noted that the legislation “eliminates what would be a crippling tax”.

American Energy Institute CEO Jason Isaac agreed, saying that the legislation “is a vital step toward reducing energy costs for American consumers and eliminating an unnecessary tax on the key to ending poverty”.

