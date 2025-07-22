Texas Industry Groups Look at June Upstream Employment

According to the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association’s (TIPRO) analysis, direct Texas upstream employment for June totaled 205,400.

That’s what TIPRO said in a statement sent to Rigzone by the TIPRO team on Friday, which cited the latest Current Employment Statistics (CES) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). In the statement, TIPRO noted that the June figure was a decline of 2,700 industry positions from May employment numbers, adding that this represented an increase of 200 jobs in oil and gas extraction and a decrease of 2,900 jobs in the services sector.

TIPRO said in the statement that fluctuations in monthly employment are normal and subject to revisions with CES data. It also noted in the statement that “demand for talent in the Texas upstream sector remains high” and pointed out “recent policy developments that will support the continued expansion of domestic production and energy infrastructure in the coming years”.

“TIPRO’s new workforce data indicated strong job postings for the Texas oil and natural gas industry,” TIPRO said in its statement, highlighting that, according to the association, “there were 8,457 active unique jobs postings for the Texas oil and natural gas industry last month, compared to 8,157 postings in May, and 3,533 new postings, compared to 3,050 in the previous month”.

“In comparison, the state of Pennsylvania had 2,689 unique job postings in June, followed by California (2,555), New York (2,265) and Ohio (2,201),” TIPRO continued.

“TIPRO reported a total of 51,661 unique job postings nationwide last month within the oil and natural gas sector, including 21,861 new postings,” it went on to state.

The industry body noted in the statement that, among the 19 specific industry sectors it uses to define the Texas oil and natural gas industry, Support Activities for Oil and Gas Operations led in the ranking for unique job listings in June with 2,120 postings.

This was followed by Gasoline Stations with Convenience Stores, with 1,388 postings, Petroleum Refineries, with 849 postings, and Natural Gas Distribution, with 636 postings, TIPRO highlighted in the statement. The leading four cities by total unique oil and natural gas job postings were Houston, with 2,141 postings, Midland, with 574 postings, Odessa, with 384 postings, and Dallas, with 310, postings, TIPRO said.

The top four companies ranked by unique job postings in June were Love’s, with 654, Energy Transfer, with 322, Halliburton, with 293, and ExxonMobil, with 289, according to TIPRO. Of the top ten companies listed by unique job postings last month, five companies were in the services sector, two were midstream companies, one was in the gasoline stations with convenience stores category, one was a petroleum refinery company, and one was a fully integrated oil and natural gas company, TIPRO noted in the statement.

Top posted industry occupations for June included retail salespersons, with 348 postings, maintenance and repair workers general, with 330 postings, and heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, with 278 postings, TIPRO highlighted in the statement, pointing out that the top posted job titles for June included maintenance technicians, with 125 postings, retail cashiers, with 80 postings, and field service technicians, with 69 postings.

“Top qualifications for unique job postings in June included valid driver’s license (1,678), commercial driver’s license (CDL) (224), and transportation worker identification credential (TWIC) (151),” TIPRO said in the statement.

The industry body reported in the statement that 36 percent of unique job postings had no education requirement listed, 35 percent required a bachelor’s degree, and 30 percent required a high school diploma or GED.

“There were 1,753 advertised salary observations (21 percent of the 8,457 matching postings) with a median salary of $59,500,” TIPRO went on to state.

“The highest percentage of advertised salaries (31 percent) were in the $90,000 to $500,000 range,” it added.

In the statement, TIPRO also highlighted the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB). The industry body outlined that the bill “streamlines permitting for federal energy projects”, “restores certainty to the LNG export approval process”, “mandates onshore and offshore oil and gas lease sales”, “allows commingling of onshore and offshore production on federal lands”, “delays the methane fee until 2035”, and “protects industry tax treatment such as intangible drillings costs (IDCs), carried interest, and percentage depletion”.

“The OBBB marks a major win for domestic producers across the country,” TIPRO President Ed Longanecker said in the statement.

In a separate statement sent to Rigzone by the Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) team on Friday, the industry body noted that, “while Texas upstream oil and gas employment saw a decrease of 2,700 jobs in June compared to May, the industry has experienced a net gain of 4,500 jobs over the first half of the calendar year, according to data from the Texas Workforce Commission”.

In that statement, TXOGA President Todd Staples said, “with expanded global production combined with the uncertainty surrounding worldwide economic conditions, it was expected to impact the job count at some point”.

“These factors have put downward pressure on rig counts, with the United States dropping by 7.9 percent, and Texas down by 7.6 percent year over year since July 1,” he added.

“Despite these rig count reductions, production has increased over this same period thanks to the innovation and technological advancements within the industry,” Staples continued.

Staples highlighted in the statement that “employment figures are subject to revision as more data becomes available”.

TIPRO describes itself as a trade association representing the interests of nearly 3,000 independent oil and natural gas producers and royalty owners throughout Texas. TXOGA describes itself as the oldest and largest oil and gas trade association in Texas representing every facet of the industry. It was founded in 1919.

