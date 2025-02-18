Texas GulfLink Oil Export Project Gets Federal Approval

Sentinel Midstream received DOT approval for a project to build a petroleum export facility with loading rates of up to one million barrels a day off the coast of Brazoria County, Texas.

Sentinel Midstream has received approval from the Department of Transportation for a project to build a crude oil export facility with loading rates of up to one million barrels a day off the coast of Brazoria County, Texas.

The DOT’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) said the approval for Texas GulfLink supports President Donald Trump’s “Unleashing American Energy” Executive Order.

“With this approval, we are increasing our energy revenue and unlocking our vast oil resources—not just for domestic security, but to dominate the global market”, Transport Secretary Sean P. Duffy said in an online statement.

“This plan opens the floodgates for American oil exports, putting our producers in the driver’s seat and ensuring that the world looks to the United States—not foreign adversaries—for energy supply”, Duffy added.

“By expanding production and giving American companies the ability to compete on the world stage, we are advancing American energy security, bringing more money into our country, and driving down costs for consumers. This plan is a declaration that American energy will fuel not just our own economy, but the global market—on our terms”.

Dallas, Texas-based Sentinel Midstream said in a statement Monday, “Texas GulfLink will immediately turn its attention to satisfying the license conditions and is eager to work with the U.S. Maritime Administration, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Trump administration, to bring this transformative project to fruition”.

The deepwater port terminal will rise about 26.6 nautical miles off Brazoria’s side of the Texan Gulf Coast in a water depth of about 104 feet. The project involves a deepwater port, one fixed offshore platform, about 45 statute miles of pipeline infrastructure and a booster station, according to information on MARAD’s website.

The design would allow up to two very large crude carriers (VLCC) to moor at single-point mooring (SPM) buoys and connect with the port via floating connecting crude oil hoses. “Although two VLCCs can be moored to the deepwater port simultaneously, only one can be loaded at a time”, MARAD says.

Texas GulfLink LLC says on its website, “Currently, most VLCCs are loaded by a process called ‘reverse lightering’ in which up to four smaller tankers ferry crude oil to VLCCs anchored offshore, empty their tanks, and return to port to be loaded again”.

“Texas GulfLink, by contrast, will load VLCCs and other tankers directly at the terminal”, it says.

“Texas GulfLink’s direct-loading capabilities of VLCCs and other tankers offshore will reduce overall emissions by approximately 86 percent when compared to the cumulative effects of reverse lightering. Texas GulfLink will also reduce the congestion at near-shore ports, delivering additional environmental benefits and improving safety”.

“Texas GulfLink is the only proposed offshore crude oil export terminal whose design complies with all current safe maneuvering guidelines for VLCCs at an SPM”, the company says.

Sentinel Midstream said in its statement, “The terminal will substantially reduce costs, improve vessel traffic in crowded U.S. Gulf Coast ship channels, and reduce air emissions associated with lightering operations—delivering tangible benefits to customers and coastal communities alike”.

It said it is engaging with customers and key stakeholders “to promote integrated market solutions”.

“As the only independent deepwater export terminal project, Texas GulfLink is uniquely positioned amongst its industry peers, offering shippers tailored commercial solutions with competitive market rates and terms”, Sentinel Midstream said.

It applied for a license to construct, own and operate the facility May 30, 2019. MARAD and the U.S. Coast Guard issued the Final Environmental Impact Statement July 5, 2024.

