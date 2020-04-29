Texas Gulf Coast Gains Oil Storage Capacity

The Moda Ingleside Energy Center upon completion of its 10MM-barrel crude oil storage expansion (center) and commencement of construction 3.5MM barrels of new storage (right). PHOTO SOURCE: Moda Midstream

Moda Midstream, LLC has placed into service the final 495,000-barrel tank from its 10-million-barrel crude oil expansion at the Moda Ingleside Energy Center (MIEC) in Ingleside, Texas, and the Moda Taft Terminal in Taft, Texas, the liquids terminaling and logistics provider reported Tuesday.

With the completion of the storage expansion, Moda noted in a written statement that its storage capacity at MIEC and Taft now total approximately 12 million barrels.

“At a time when there is a pressing need for additional crude oil storage, the early delivery of the tanks is another example of Moda’s ability to consistently provide solutions to our customers,” remarked Bo McCall, Moda’s president and CEO. “Bringing 10 million barrels of storage online in just over a year and a half is a major accomplishment.”

Moda also stated that it has launched construction at MIEC on a new expansion phase that will add 3.5 million barrels of crude storage capacity. A spokesperson for Moda told Rigzone the tank contractor is Tarsco and that the most recent phase should conclude in early 2021. Moda pointed out the latest project will ultimately bring MIEC’s total storage capacity above 15.5 million barrels.

“Moda also has obtained permits to construct additional crude oil storage capacity at both MIEC and the Moda Taft Terminal and is discussing further expansions with customers,” the company noted.

Calling it the “leading crude oil export facility in the United States,” Moda stated that MIEC boasts direct links to approximately 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of Permian and Eagle Ford crude supply via four long-haul pipelines. Two of the pipelines – the Gray Oak Pipeline and the EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline – recently began full service, the company noted. Moda added that MIEC will also be able to receive crude shipments from Harvest Midstream Co.’s Ingleside Pipeline, which is under construction and should go into service later this year.

“I want to thank each and every member of the Moda team for their hard work and dedication in completing this expansion during the novel coronavirus pandemic as their efforts are critically important to our industry, our region and our country,” concluded McCall. “A special thanks also goes to our construction partners for the impressive job they did in completing the expansion safely and in accordance with our high standards.”

