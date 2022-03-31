Texas Governor Hosts Series of Energy Roundtables

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has held a series of energy related roundtable discussions this week.

On Wednesday, Abbott’s office noted that the governor met with port sector leaders, staff, and stakeholders at the Port of Brownsville for a discussion on the Texas economy, supply chain issues and the port industry.

During the discussion, the governor was said to have highlighted the Port of Brownsville as a key component of Texas’ “booming” energy industry and as a “critical” asset to Texas’ economic success, “including the ability for the port to become the center of American energy independence through liquified natural gas facilities”.

“Ports are the gateway to the might of the Texas economy and the Port of Brownsville is vital infrastructure for our booming energy industry,” Abbott said in a government statement.

“The Port of Brownsville is rapidly growing the economy of the Rio Grande Valley and bringing new opportunities to South Texans, and I look forward to continuing our state’s partnership with members of the port sector to unleash the full potential of all that the Port of Brownsville has to offer,” he added in the statement.

Earlier in the week, Abbott’s office revealed that the governor had held a roundtable discussion with oil and gas stakeholders at Champion X in Odessa. The governor and attendees were said to have discussed the current issues facing the energy sector, including “hostility” from certain groups towards the industry and how Texas can continue to partner with the oil and gas industry to create more jobs and help the industry “continue to thrive”.

“Thanks to companies like Champion X, Texas remains the energy capital of the world - and we're going to keep it that way," Abbott said following the roundtable.

“The people of the energy industry are the lifeblood of our economy, and Texas would not be the economic juggernaut we are today without their hard work, commitment to innovation, and dedication to serving their customers,” he added.

“We will always support the oil and gas industry, and I look forward to my continued partnership with the leaders of the energy sector as we keep Texas the best state in the nation,” Abbott went on to say.

Also this week, Abbott delivered the keynote address at the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association’s (TIPRO) 76th Annual Convention in Austin, Texas. During his address, Abbott championed state’s energy industry and highlighted Texas’ prestige as the leader in energy production in the U.S.

Before his election in 2014 as the 48th Governor of Texas, Abbott was the 50th and longest-serving Attorney General of Texas. Abbott was named “Best Governor in the Nation” in 2020, the governor’s website highlights.

