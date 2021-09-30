Texas Gas Flaring Falls to Lowest Rate in Years

The statewide flaring rate in Texas fell to its lowest rate in years in July, according to a recent Texas Railroad Commission production data report.

The report showed that the percentage of natural gas flared fell from a high of 2.33 percent in August 2019 to 0.57 percent in July 2021. The average percentage of natural gas flared has remained under two percent for nearly two years, the report highlighted, giving Texas one of the lowest in flaring rates among large oil and gas producing states in the country, the TRC noted.

“This is great news for Texas, but it’s not surprising,” Commissioner Christian said in an organization statement after reviewing the report.

“The drop in the flaring rate here in Texas follows a cooperative effort between the Railroad Commission and oil and gas companies to find innovative technological solutions that would result in less gas being flared and more gas being beneficially used to heat our homes, cook our food, and make products we use every day,” he added in the statement.

“Unsurprisingly that process has worked because whenever government works with private business, instead of against it, we can solve problems,” Christian went on to say.

Back in July, the TRC noted that oil and gas producers in Texas were contributing to a positive long-term trend in Texas as the rate of flaring in the state continued to fall. The organization’s most recent production data at the time showed that the percentage of natural gas flared compared to the natural gas produced from oil and gas wells in Texas dropped to 0.65 percent in May.

“The facts are clear,” TRC Commissioner Christi Craddick said in an organization statement at the time. “Texas is seeing significantly reduced flaring rates as a result of improved technologies, infrastructure and regulatory processes,” Craddick added in the statement.

The TRC highlighted in its July update that it has been working to improve its processes to reduce flaring in Texas since spring 2020.

According to its website, the TXRRC’s mission is to serve Texas by its stewardship of natural resources and the environment, its concern for personal and community safety and its support of enhanced development and economic vitality for the benefit of Texans. The TXRRC is comprised of three commissioners - Christian, Craddick and Jim Wright.

Established in 1891 under a constitutional and legislative mandate to prevent discrimination in railroad charges and establish reasonable tariffs, the TRC has regulated the oil and gas industry for almost 100 years. It is the oldest regulatory agency in the state and one of the oldest of its kind in the nation, the TRC’s website highlights.

