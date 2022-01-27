Texas Flaring Rate Keeps Dropping
The Texas flaring rate fell to an even lower record level at the end of 2021, according to the Railroad Commission’s latest production report.
The percentage of natural gas flared in the state is said to have dropped from a previous record low of 0.20 percent in September 2021 to a new record low of 0.19 percent in November.
According to data published on the Texas Railroad Commission website, the total percentage of gas flared in Texas has dropped steadily from 2.27 percent in June 2019. The total gas flared stood at 19.39 billion cubic feet in June 2019 and 1.46 billion cubic feet in November 2021, the data showed.
The Railroad Commission noted that Texas has one of the lowest flaring rates of large oil and gas producing states in the country, with an average rate of flaring that has remained significantly less than two percent for more than two years.
“Report after report shows that Texas is on the right track to reducing and maintaining low levels of flaring,” RRC Chairman Wayne Christian said of the report.
“Although the mainstream media often ignores this record achieving accomplishment by government and industry, it’s proof that a cooperative collaboration can bring positive results, and I continue to be proud of the effort and its outcome,” Christian added.
“Texas proudly boasts conservative, pro-business policies which are bringing 1,000 people a day to our state … As we need to produce more oil and gas to keep up with our growth, I’m committed to a consistent and predictable regulatory process based on sound science that allows oil and gas companies to responsibly produce plentiful, affordable and reliable energy to meet the increasing demand for all Texans,” Christian went on to say.
Last month, the RRC announced that the statewide flaring rate fell to a record low level in September and in September 2021, the RRC announced that, in July 2021, the statewide flaring rate in Texas fell to its lowest rate in years.
The RRC defines flaring as a process used primarily in the production of crude oil in which excess natural gas produced with the oil is burned off at the well head, rather than released into the atmosphere. As the state’s primary regulator of energy resource production, the RRC has jurisdiction over flaring operations with respect to the prevention of the waste of natural resources. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has jurisdiction over air quality issues related to flaring.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
