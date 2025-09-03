Texas Critical Data Centers and Thunderhead Ink Preliminary Power Deal

Thunderhead will build a gas-fired generation facility with a capacity of about 250 MW to power the TCDC campus.

Texas Critical Data Centers LLC (TCDC), a 50-50 venture between New Era Energy & Digital Inc. and Sharon AI Inc., has signed a non-binding term sheet with Thunderhead Energy Solutions LLC for a natural gas-fired generation facility with a capacity of about 250 megawatts.

Thunderhead will fund, construct and operate the facility using a hybrid deployment of reciprocating engines and turbines. The facility will serve "as the energy backbone for TCDC’s high-performance, AI-optimized compute campus", a joint statement said.

The parties expect to start construction of the power facility this year, targeting completion over the next 18 months.

Planned to rise in Ector County, Texas, TCDC would be scalable to up to one gigawatt, according to New Era.

In July TCDC completed the acquisition of 235 acres from Grow Odessa near the City of Odessa. It has entered into a letter of intent with the same seller for the purchase of an additional 203 contiguous acres.

"The agreement with Thunderhead is one more major milestone in our buildout and reinforces our vision of delivering energy-resilient, AI-native infrastructure", said New Era chief executive E. Will Gray II. "It also ensures TCDC will provide robust, SB6-compliant power to support the next wave of AI growth in West Texas".

This is the first agreement announced by New Era Energy & Digital since rebranding from New Era Helium Inc. to reflect its shift into a vertically integrated energy supplier.

The rebranded New Era aims to develop "next-generation digital infrastructure and integrated power assets, including powered land and powered shells", it said in a statement August 12. "The company delivers turnkey solutions that will enable hyperscale, enterprise and edge operators to accelerate data center deployment, optimize total cost of ownership and future-proof their infrastructure investments".

The Midland, Texas-based company "projects generational AI infrastructure demand will grow exponentially over the next decade, driven by rising capacity and significant increases in sector investment".

"In line with its strategic focus on power and compute infrastructure, the company is in discussions with various parties on how best to maximize its natural gas and helium assets", it said. "The company remains committed to the global AI ecosystem, where helium continues to play a crucial role in semiconductor manufacturing and the future growth of AI".

Gray said, "We are the bridge between Silicon Valley and Houston, connecting the compute demands of tomorrow with the energy systems of today, for a shared digital future. With a growing base of vertically integrated assets, from powered land to powered shells, we bring deep infrastructure and energy expertise to help hyperscale, enterprise, and edge operators deploy future-ready HPC campuses faster".

The company said it "continues to execute the strategy it introduced with its Texas Critical Data Centers project focused on integrating behind-the-meter power (off-grid) and real estate (Powered Land) and digital infrastructure tailored for the rapidly expanding AI compute market".

