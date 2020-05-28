Texas Compression Trains Contract Goes to Siemens

A joint venture between Chiyoda International Corp., McDermott International and Zachry Group has awarded Siemens Gas and Power a contract to supply three cryogenic boil-off gas (BOG) compressor trains for the Golden Pass LNG export terminal in Sabine Pass, Texas, Siemens reported Wednesday.

“With 90 percent global market share and a fleet that has accumulated more than 4.2 million hours of service, Siemens Gas and Power is a worldwide leader in cryogenic boil-off gas compression,” Matthew Russell, executive vice president of LNG for Siemens Energy Oil and Gas Division, remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

Affiliates of Qatar Petroleum and Exxon Mobil Corp. are developing the export facility, which will be integrated into the existing Golden Pass LNG import terminal. Chiyoda, McDermott and Zachry’s CCZ JV is the project’s engineering, procurement and construction contractor, according to the Golden Pass LNG website. The export facility will comprise three liquefaction process trains, each boasting a nominal output of approximately 5.2 million metric tons per annum.

Siemens stated Wednesday that its Gas and Power unit’s supply scope covers engineering, manufacturing and testing of the three single-shaft centrifugal BOG compression packages, along with installation and commissioning. A 6.8-megawatt electric motor will drive each compressor package, and manufacturing, testing and packaging will occur in Duisburg, Germany, Siemens added.

Siemens pointed out the project scope includes a frame agreement to supply all low-voltage electric motors and electric variable speed drives (1 to 200 horsepower) and all medium-voltage (250 to 1,500 horsepower) electric motors. The firm also noted that, besides the BOG compressor trains, it will provide steam turbine generator sets for the export terminal.

“We believe our expertise in the design and manufacturing of BOG compressors, along with our strong presence in the LNG market, played an integral role in securing the Golden Pass compression contract,” stated Russell.

