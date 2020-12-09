Texas A&M Makes Digital Oil and Gas Deal for Students

Production optimization software firm Tachyus reported Tuesday that it is partnering with the Texas A&M University (TAMU) Department of Petroleum Engineering to help aspiring oil and gas professionals become more digital-savvy.

“Our platform aims to be a tool that allows students, early on, to become accustomed to modeling and optimization software so that upon entering the workforce they are acquainted and open to a technology-forward solution,” remarked Tachyus CEO Fernando Gutierrez in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

Tachyus stated the "first-of-its-kind," newly formed partnership will give graduate and PhD students in TAMU’s petroleum engineering department access to the company's data-driven software platform. The firm explained the technology provides digital transformation, proprietary modeling and optimization techniques, combining machine learning with reservoir physics. It pointed out that available apps focus on:

modeling and optimizing enhanced oil recovery (EOR) processes such as waterflooding and carbon dioxide-flooding

optimizing oil and gas production via surface and subsurface back allocation, decline curve analysis and optimal infill drilling location analysis.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to share our software with … (TAMU) students to assist in their research and modeling/optimization efforts in solving many of the oil and gas industry’s problems,” continued Gutierrez. “Our hope is to provide students the opportunity to further their industry knowledge and be part of the digital transformation movement we, at Tachyus, are trying to instill into the upstream space.”

Tachyus noted that it will work closely with TAMU students in the ongoing partnership, identifying specific needs (waterflood management, probabilistic decline curve analysis, shale optimization, etc.) and then providing a relevant app.

“Tachyus enables engineers, and now our students, to explore production optimization scenarios and recognize optimal operational and development plans resulting in significant cost reductions, production increases and ready-to-use injection strategies,” concluded Jeff Spath, TAMU’s department head chair in petroleum engineering. “Ultimately this exposure to real data solutions and forecasting models will further our students’ value, experience and knowledge as they enter the working world. As the oil and gas industry faces unprecedented difficulties, we look forward to our relationship with Tachyus to drive the upstream space into new possibilities.”

