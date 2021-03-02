Tethys Hits Hydrocarbons Onshore Oman
Tethys Oil AB has announced that exploration well Thameen-1, which is located on Block 49 onshore the Sultanate of Oman, has encountered hydrocarbon shows in its primary target, the Hasirah Sandstone.
The company said the next step in evaluating the well is to commence a well testing program in an attempt to flow hydrocarbons to surface. The result of the testing program is expected within three weeks, the company noted.
“This is not a discovery yet, but we are very encouraged by the progress so far and it is great news for the overall prospectivity of the block,” Tethys Oil’s managing director Magnus Nordin said in a company statement.
“Now we have to be patient for another three weeks as we await the test results,” he added in the statement.
Tethys Oil, through its wholly owned subsidiary Tethys Oil Montasar Ltd., is the operator of the block and holds a fifty percent working interest in the exploration and production sharing agreement covering the block.
Drilling operations at Thameen-1 began in early January this year. Tethys Oil entered into a farmout agreement with EOG Resources Inc. in November 2020, where EOG acquired a 50 percent interest in the exploration and production sharing agreement covering the block.
Tethys Oil is a Swedish oil company with a focus on onshore areas with known oil discoveries, the company’s website states. Its core area is said to be the Sultanate of Oman, where it holds interests in Blocks 3&4, Block 49, Block 56 and Block 58. The company has net working interest 2P reserves of 26.1 million barrels of oil, net working interest 2C Contingent Resources of 13.5 million barrels of oil, and had an average oil production of 12,832 barrels per day from Blocks 3&4 during 2019, its website shows.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Conoco COO Retires
- Qatar Petroleum Awards Major EPC Deal
- Oil Prices Get Full Stimulus Bill Boost
- 2021 Could Bring Back Pre-Pandemic Upstream Dealmaking
- Private Shale Firms Present Supply Wild Card
- Will the Texas Freeze Be Too Much for Some Operators?
- Texas Trucks in Gasoline for First Time Since Harvey
- API Mulls Embrace of Carbon Pricing
- Tethys Hits Hydrocarbons Onshore Oman
- CVX Invests in Geothermal Development Co
- ERCOT Directors Resign
- China Oil Reserves Close to Capacity
- Conoco COO Retires
- Lamprell Wins Large Aramco Deal
- Scoop Stack Oil Output Slashed
- Total Concerned with Myanmar Situation
- BOEM Issues First Wave Energy Lease Off West Coast
- Exxon in $1B+ North Sea Deal
- DOE Awarding up to $46MM for Geothermal Projects
- Qatar Petroleum Awards Major EPC Deal
- Biden Admin Pulls Drilling Permits
- DJ Says Exxon and Chevron Discussed Merger
- Qatar Petroleum Greenlights $29B LNG Project
- Total Bolsters Renewable Portfolio with Texas Buys
- How Many US GOM Jobs Could Go Under Biden?
- Republican Senators Request Biden Meeting
- How Many US Oil Jobs Were Lost in 2020?
- Nigeria Judge Issues Arrest Warrant for Local Exxon Exec
- Ng Spurns Keystone XL Nafta Challenge
- Texas Governor Addresses Skyrocketing Energy Bills