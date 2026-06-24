Tesla, NatPower Partner to Enable Over 25GWh of BESS in Europe

'For the first time at this scale, BESS procurement, financing and execution have been coordinated across multiple jurisdictions under a single integrated framework, linking manufacturing allocation directly to project delivery'.

NatPower SA and Tesla Inc have signed "a multi-year supply and execution agreement" to add more than 25 gigawatt hours (GWh) of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Italy and the United Kingdom.

The facilities will be owned and operated by Luxembourg-registered NatPower. "Tesla will provide Megapack, their battery energy storage system, as well as EPC [engineering, procurement and construction] and bankable trading services, with long-term revenues warranties, through Tesla's Autobidder platform", NatPower said in an online statement Tuesday.

Phase 1 of the collaboration involves 5 projects in the 2 countries, while the companies plan to grow this partnership to over 100 GWh.

"Aggregate construction value across the full scope is estimated at $4-5 billion and expected projects revenues exceeding $15 billion over 20 years", NatPower said.

"For the first time at this scale, BESS procurement, financing and execution have been coordinated across multiple jurisdictions under a single integrated framework, linking manufacturing allocation directly to project delivery".

"Deployed assets will provide grid stabilization, renewable generation optimization, and dispatchable capacity for hig-demand end users including data centers and energy-intensive industrial operations", NatPower said.

"The agreement directly responds to accelerating demand pressures on European power systems, driven by electrification, renewable intermittency, and AI energy demand explosion, where delivery capability has become the primary constraint on energy system expansion".

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NatPower chief executive Fabrizio Zago said, "The sector has access to technology and capital but still struggles to deliver infrastructure consistently and within the required timelines. What we have built with Tesla is an ecosystem that enables alignment between capital and execution, and that can be replicated across multiple markets".

Mike Snyder, Tesla vice president for energy and charging, said, "Tesla is excited to partner with NatPower on this long-term agreement. They have a strong vision for scaling battery deployments quickly and efficiently across Europe. Our team of experts are helping accelerate these deployments through our vertically integrated offering, providing hardware, software, construction, trading optimization and service to bring projects online faster and ensure they operate smoothly throughout the lifetime of the product".

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