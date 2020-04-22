Teply Succeeds Poarch at Williams

Williams reported Monday that it has named Chad Teply the energy infrastructure firm’s new senior vice president of project execution. The company noted that Teply succeeds John Poarch, who left Williams in February of this year.

“Executing our projects well is incredibly important as the U.S. looks to Williams to build the critical natural gas infrastructure that fuels our daily lives,” Micheal Dunn, Williams’ executive vice president and chief operating officer, commented in a written statement. “Chad has a proven track record of executive leadership and successfully delivering billions of dollars of energy infrastructure projects. He brings a valuable mix of experience to our Project Execution team, and I know he will continue to build on our strong reputation of operational excellence.”

In his new role, Teply will oversee Williams’ project management, construction, environmental, regulatory and permitting, facilities and land management activities across the company’s 24-state operating area. Before joining Williams, Teply held the role of senior vice president for business policy and development with the Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit PacifiCorp. At PacifiCorp Teply was responsible for that firm’s generation and transmission major construction activities, Williams stated.

“I am excited to join Williams and look forward to working with its talented team of professionals as we help our customers define project needs and opportunities to responsibly and cost-effectively meet the nation’s growing demand for natural gas products,” remarked Teply, who holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from South Dakota State University.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.