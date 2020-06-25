Tendeka VP Joins OGTC Board

Tendeka’s vice president for Europe, Russia​, CIS and Africa, Gillian King, has joined the Oil and Gas Technology Center’s (OGTC) board, the OGTC revealed Thursday.

In her new position, King will work with OGTC CEO Colette Cohen and the center’s new chair, Martin Gilbert, “to shape the overall strategic direction and long-term success of the OGTC”, according to the center. King will also work on the audit committee, making sure there are resources, controls, and governance in place to deliver on the center’s goals, the OGTC outlined.

King has worked in the oil and gas industry for almost 20 years. Throughout her time at Tendeka, King is said to have played a key role in the commercialization of swellable packers and wireless intelligent completion technology. King is also said to have been involved in bringing expandable sand screens to market.

A biochemistry graduate from Aberdeen University, King also has a Masters in Oil and Gas (Offshore) Engineering from Robert Gordon University and graduated from the Future Industry Leaders Program (FILP) in 2018.



“It’s a huge honor for me to join the OGTC board and to be given the opportunity to contribute to such an integral part of the energy transition,” King said in an organization statement.

“Technology has a key role to play in achieving our net-zero goals and I hope I can use my experience to support new developers in getting their ideas to the market,” King added in the statement.

OGTC CEO Colette Cohen said, “I am delighted to welcome Gillian to the board of the OGTC”.

“Her background in the development and deployment of new technology will be a hugely valuable addition to the board’s skills base,” Cohen added.

“As a champion of both technology and diversity, Gillian will also work with the board to ensure that the OGTC is a showcase for our core values of inclusion, inquisitiveness, independence, inspiration and innovation,” Cohen continued.

The OGTC was established in October 2016 with $224 million (GBP 180 million) from the Aberdeen City Region Deal. Its mission is to be the go-to technology center for the oil and gas industry, both in the UK and internationally, according to its website.

