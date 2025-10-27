Tenaris Bags Pipe Contract for Trion Field offshore Mexico

Woodside awarded Tenaris a contract for the supply of casing and tubing for the Trion oilfield in Mexican waters.

"Tenaris will also provide line pipe and coatings for bends, flowlines and risers as part of the project’s subsea infrastructure", the Luxembourg-headquartered industrial and energy pipe contractor said in a press release.

"Under the Rig Direct® service model, Tenaris will supply 12,000 tons of casing and tubing, including 1,600 tons in the Super 13 Chrome steel grade", Tenaris said.

"For the line pipe portion, Tenaris will deliver approximately 16,000 tons of pipe for flowlines and risers, including the application of TenarisShawcor Marine 5-Layer Syntactic and Solid Polypropylene for flow assurance, and TenarisShawcor Fusion Bonded Epoxy, Three-Layer Polypropylene, and Liquid Epoxy coatings for corrosion protection. Line pipe and coatings will be supplied along with One Line® project solutions".

Pablo Gomez, Tenaris commercial vice president in Mexico, said, "This project underscores the strength of our customer partnerships and our ability to deliver advanced technological solutions for the most demanding offshore environments".

Woodside expects Trion to start producing 2028, targeting overseas markets. The Australian company, which operates the project with a 60 percent stake, announced the final investment decision (FID) on Trion in 2023. Also that year Woodside received approval from Mexico's National Hydrocarbons Commission and secured an agreement with 40 percent partner Petroleos Mexicanos, which discovered Trion 2012, to inject $7.2 billion in capital.

"Following the approval of the FDP [field development plan], Woodside has booked proved (1P) undeveloped reserves of 324.7 MMboe gross (194.8 MMboe Woodside share) and proved plus probable (2P) undeveloped reserves of 478.7 MMboe gross (287.2 MMboe Woodside share)", Woodside said in a statement August 30, 2023.

The reserves will be tapped through a floating production unit (FPU) with an output capacity of 100,000 barrels a day, to be connected to a floating storage and offloading vessel (FSO) with a capacity of 950,000 barrels, according to the FID announcement June 20, 2023.

The initial phase of drilling involves 18 wells, consisting of nine production wells, seven water injectors and two gas injectors, according to Woodside. The company expects 24 wells to be drilled over the field's life.

Trion sits 180 kilometers (111.8 miles) off the Mexican coast and 30 km south of the Mexico-United States maritime border, according to Woodside.

Before the Tenaris contract, Woodside awarded the FPU engineering, procurement and construction contract to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, FPU installation and FSO construction rights to SBM Offshore NV, the rig contract to Transocean Ltd and the contract for underwater trees to OneSubea UK Ltd.

On March 31, 2025, SLB Ltd said it has been tapped to oversee the delivery of 18 ultra-deepwater wells over three years. SLB's scope includes digital directional drilling services and hardware, logging while drilling, surface logging, cementing, drilling and completions fluids, completions and wireline services.

As of September 2025, Trion was 43 percent complete, according to Woodside's quarterly report last Wednesday.

