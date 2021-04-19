Temp Housing Player Weathering USA Gulf of Mexico Moratorium

Exec with temporary housing firm offers insights on potential impact of long-term offshore oil and gas leasing ban.

Last week Rigzone highlighted some potential effects of a prolonged U.S. federal oil and gas leasing moratorium on Gulf of Mexico operators.

In addition to operating companies, a multitude of equipment and service providers make up the U.S. offshore oil and gas industry. One such firm is AltoVita, which provides temporary housing services for oil and gas clients. Karolina Saviova, AltoVita’s co-founder and chief operations officer, shared her perspective on what a long-term U.S. federal moratorium on new oil and gas leases could mean for the temporary housing services sector.

“We don’t expect to see any immediate relocation from moratorium-affected regions as large producers amassed sufficient inventory of existing leases and drilling permits on federal properties,” Saviova said. “However, the order represents a sentiment of uncertainty for the already battered medium and small oil and gas companies in the region. As a service provider of temporary housing servicing the sector, AltoVita is seeing an increasing demand for flexible, cost-effective solutions, allowing companies to effectively manage their changing workforce.”

Saviova also sees potential changes among her company’s clientele stemming from an energy transition.

“From a mobility perspective, the order could attract new renewable players looking to leverage existing offshore infrastructure to pursue wind energy initiatives,” Saviova concluded.

