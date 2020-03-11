Tellurian Shifts Resources to Prioritize Driftwood LNG

Houston-based Tellurian Inc. has named Kian Granmayeh, formerly Director of Investor Relations, as Tellurian’s CFO, replacing Antoine Lafargue who will join the marketing group as SVP of LNG Marketing to advance the Driftwood project.

Before joining Tellurian Granmayeh was at Apache Corp. in various roles in project execution, strategic planning and investor relations.

Additionally, Amos Hochstein, formerly SVP of LNG Marketing, is now EVP of LNG Marketing, leading the marketing of liquefied natural gas and partnership interests from Driftwood LNG.

Previously, he was the U.S. Special Envoy for International Energy Affairs and led the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources, where he oversaw global energy foreign policy engagement and advised the U.S. Secretary of State and the Vice President on global energy markets.

In addition to the executive moves, the liquefied natural gas company has also laid off 70 workers, or about 40 percent of its workforce.

“We are reducing our costs and reorganizing the company to make Tellurian resilient in the face of current challenges in financial and energy markets,” President and CEO Meg Gentle said in a written statement. “We are redirecting resources to complete the marketing of the Driftwood LNG project, which is fully permitted and ready to begin construction.”

Earlier this month, the company said it was reducing corporate spending and reorganizing financing for its 2019 term loan. As part of this plan, it intends to lower its corporate overhead to $6 million per month and will extend the maturity of its 2019 term loan due in May 2020.

Tellurian continues to rely on low-cost U.S. natural gas and a premier location on the Gulf Coast that can be built by Bechtel for $560/ tonne, allowing Tellurian to load LNG on the water for $3 – 4/mmBtu.

“…We continue to see very strong growth in LNG demand from Asia in general, and India in particular, in spite of world conditions….With the new corporate overhead structure, we have a long runway to execute on our business model.”

