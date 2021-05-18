TechnipFMC Wins Significant Subsea Contract

TechnipFMC (NYSE, Paris: FTI) has announced that it has been awarded a “significant” engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract from Ithaca Energy (UK) Limited for the Captain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) project in the UK North Sea.

As part of the deal, TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, deliver, and install subsea equipment including a rigid riser caisson, water injection flexible flowline, umbilicals, and associated equipment. TechnipFMC defines a “significant” contract as being worth between $75 million and $250 million.

“We are delighted to support Ithaca Energy on this important EOR expansion of the Captain field, utilizing our innovative design and installation technologies and solutions to unlock and maximize the recovery of hydrocarbons from the UK Continental Shelf,” Jonathan Landes, TechnipFMC’s president of subsea, said in a company statement.

“We look forward to helping Ithaca improve project economics, enhance performance and reduce emissions,” he added.

The Captain field lies around 90 miles northeast of Aberdeen, Scotland, in the Outer Moray Firth area of the UK North Sea, in water depths of around 346 feet. Ithaca Energy (UK) Limited has an 85 percent operated interest in the field, which was first discovered in 1977 and which achieved first production in 1997.

Last month, TechnipFMC announced that it had been awarded a significant subsea deal by Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) for the Marlim and Voador fields located offshore Brazil. Under the contract, TechnipFMC will supply up to eight manifolds for production and injection, utilizing the all-electric Robotic Valve Controller. The contract also includes associated tools, spares, and services.

TechnipFMC describes itself as a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries. The company - which is organized in two business segments; Subsea and Surface Technologies - employs around 20,000 people and has its operational headquarters in Houston.

