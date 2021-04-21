TechnipFMC Wins Petrobras Subsea Contract

Petrobras has awarded TechnipFMC a subsea contract for two of its offshore Brazil fields.

Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) has awarded TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) a subsea contract for its Marlim and Voador fields offshore Brazil, TechnipFMC reported Wednesday.

“We are honored that Petrobras has selected us to support the ongoing development of the Marlim and Voador fields,” remarked Jonathan Landes, president for subsea at TechnipFMC, in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “We look forward to executing this project using our local capabilities in Brazil and contributing to another important development in the country.”

TechnipFMC stated that it will supply up to eight manifolds for production and injection under the contract, using all-electric Robotic Valve Controller (RVC) technology. The company explained that RVC replaces traditional subsea hydraulics, along with thousands and mechanical parts, while providing real-time data and analysis on system performance.

According to TechnipFMC, using RVC yields a smaller, less complex, and less costly manifold with a significantly lower carbon footprint. Additionally, the company pointed out that RVC’s software can be remotely upgraded and maintained subsea.

“We are very excited to bring new technology and automation capabilities to this project through the use of the RVC to operate the manifolds,” commented Landes. “Our innovations in automation and electrification are helping our clients lower their operational expenditures and reduce the carbon intensity of their subsea projects.”

TechnipFMC did not specify the value of the contract award but noted that it ranges from US$75 million to US$250 million.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.