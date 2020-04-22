SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
TechnipFMC Wins Offshore Australia Contract

by Matthew V. Veazey
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Wednesday, April 22, 2020

The Woodside contract covers development of the Lambert Deep and Greater Western Flank fields.

Woodside Energy Limited has awarded TechnipFMC an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI) contract to develop the Lambert Deep and Greater Western Flank fields offshore Northwestern Australia, TechnipFMC reported Monday.

Under the iEPCI contract, TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment for connection to the Angel platform, the award recipient stated. Subsea equipment will include a subsea production system, flexible flowlines and umbilicals. TechnipFMC noted the Angel platform is located approximately 120 kilometers northwest of Karratha, Western Australia. It added that a 50-kilometer subsea pipeline links Angel to Woodside’s North Rankin Complex, a pair of platforms that comprise Australia’s largest offshore gas processing facility.

TechnipFMC also stated the Lambert Deep-Great Western Flank contract is its second award under the firm’s five-year iEPCI frame agreement with Woodside. Last October, TechnipFMC reported that it had won the first contract under the Woodside deal: an iEPCI contract for developing the Pyxis and Xena fields.

“We are delighted to have been awarded another iEPCI project through our frame agreement with Woodside,” remarked Arnaud Pieton, president of TechnipFMC’s Subsea unit. “This is Woodside’s second consecutive award adopting our Subsea 2.0 platform, confirming our common ambition to transform subsea economics through integration, standardization and configurability.”

Although it did not specify the value of the latest iEPCI contract, TechnipFMC stated that it ranges from $75 million to $250 million.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.


